Charles Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots died on Tuesday, according to CBS 17 in North Carolina. He was 50 years old. Johnson's cause of death has not been released but former players confirmed the news of his death. On Wednesday, Raleigh Police said that an investigation is underway after officers found a body in a hotel room Sunday during a welfare check at a Hampton Inn and Suites where Johnson was identified, according to CBS 17.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO