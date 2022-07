CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the southwest area in the city. Officers say a person is dead along Reid Avenue, near the intersection with Amay James Avenue off West Boulevard. According to CMPD, they were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. They found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound on the ground, who was then pronounced dead on the scene.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO