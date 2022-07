HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A man killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Highland County has been identified as Richard Jean Poulin, 58, of Hillsboro. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation says it was requested by the Highland County Sheriff's Office to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting. BCI said the incident began as a traffic violation stop. A subsequent pursuit ended near 5760 US 62 in Hillsboro, at which point the shooting occurred.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO