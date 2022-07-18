ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why Documentaries Are So Important

By Charles Switzer
TVOvermind
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think of documentary movies, we typically think of true crime, nature, politics, space explorations, and everything in between. Movies that explore reality date all the way back to the earliest forms of cinema, and have grown in subject matter tenfold through the decades. Although not for everybody, even those...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Jordan Peele Reveals New Details About ‘Nope’

Audiences are clamoring to see the latest Jordan Peele horror film as Nope approaches its July 22 release date. In the film, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun star in a tale that seemingly revolves around UFOs terrorizing the population of a rural mountain town. And according to the film’s director, there’s much more than what meets the eye in his mysterious project.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“Minority Report” Turns 20 In 2022

Twenty years ago, the world was introduced to a movie that would change the way we think about the future. Minority Report, directed by Steven Spielberg, showed us a world where technology had progressed so far that crimes could be predicted and prevented. Though the movie is set in 2054, many of its predictions have already come true. In 2022, we will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of this groundbreaking film, and there is no better time to rewatch it and reflect on its legacy. For those who have short-term film memory, here’s a brief description of the movie’s plot: Minority Report is about a police force that uses precognition to stop crimes before they happen. The main character, John Anderton (played by Tom Cruise), is a “pre-crime” officer who is accused of a future murder. He must go on the run to clear his name and find the real killer. Along the way, he learns that the system is not as perfect as it seems. The film is based on a short story by Philip K. Dick, and it was nominated for two Academy Awards. If you haven’t seen Minority Report, it’s a must-watch. It’s a timeless classic that is just as relevant today as it was 20 years ago. Here are a few reasons why you should revisit Minority Report on its 20th anniversary.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“Big Fat Liar” Turns 20 In 2022

In 2022, the movie Big Fat Liar will turn 20 years old. In honor of its anniversary, we think it should be rewatched and appreciated for all that it is. The film follows the story of a young boy named Jason Shepherd who is a habitual liar. When his lies catch up to him and he gets caught, his whole world is turned upside down. He must then go on a journey to set things right and prove to everyone that he is not a liar. Things become more complicated when a Hollywood screenwriter steals his writing assignment to make a film out of it.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘American Horror Stories’ Episode We’re Most Looking Forward to in Season 2

There is so much secrecy surrounding this one, it’s scary!. Spun off from FX’s award-winning American Horror Story, Season 2 of the FX on Hulu anthology American Horror Stories unveils eight creepy, stand-alone episodes in series cocreator Ryan Murphy’s macabre franchise where you go in blind — and then get blindsided!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Werner Herzog
Person
Errol Morris
Person
Morgan Spurlock
Person
Timothy Treadwell
The Verge

Desus and Mero are over

Duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, who established one of the top comedy brands of the decade with their podcast Bodega Boys and their eponymous show on Showtime, are well and truly done. Desus and Mero, otherwise known as Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez, respectively, are arguably the biggest...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Mysterious Love Life of the Late Actor James Caan

Actor James Caan is one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, and the world is mourning his untimely death. The talented actor died on July 6, 2022, in Los Angeles, and his family asked for privacy following the announcement of the icon’s passing. There is no official cause of death announced as of July 11, 2022, but the world continues to mourn. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have shared their love, their respect, and their profound sadness at the passing of this legendary actor. From The Godfather to Get Smart to Misery, he was a man supremely talented and versatile, and he will be missed. While the world mourns this beloved actor and discusses his many roles and his epic talent, we want to discuss the many women who might miss James Caan. After all, he was a lover. Married four times, he was a man who loved love, and we want to discuss the women he loved throughout his life. They are likely mourning the most.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Anthony Anderson On ‘Black-Ish’ Emmy Snub: 'They’re Racist'

Anthony Anderson has spoken out about his frustrations about Black-ish not receiving any nominations for his role on the program, even mentioning his frustration his co-star Tracee Ellis Ross wasn’t nominated as well while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I don’t want to bring the mood down, but I...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

The Surprising Reason Cardi B Took David Letterman To A Bodega

Fans of celebrity interviews have a reason to get excited again because the famous comedian and talk show host David Letterman is back on Netflix with Season 4 of his show, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." Letterman is well known for his "groundbreaking" shows, "Late Night with David Letterman" and "Late Show." In early 2018, after a lengthy hiatus, Letterman returned to his role as talk show host when the first season of "My Next Guest" started airing on Netflix. Letterman's new show has been so successful that it's currently in its fourth season (via Biography).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#The Documentary
IGN

Silent Twins

Check out the trailer for The Silent Twins, the upcoming movie starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance. The Silent Twins is the astounding true story of twin sisters who only communicated with one another. As a result, they created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. The film is based on the best-selling book The Silent Twins.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

40 Is the New 40

Kim Kardashian is three weeks older than me—a fact I remember every year when photos of her inevitably epic birthday party appear just as I’m trying to figure out what to do for mine. In 2020, the question seemed especially fraught. The election was approaching. Covid was everywhere, and vaccines were barely on the horizon. And Kim and I were both turning 40.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

Binging With Babish: Pizza Balls-Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness

It’s been a minute since we decided to look in on Babish, but the best part of this is that he’s always coming up with recipes to take a look at and delectable dishes that are no doubt quite tasty. The excitement of watching Babish do his thing is usually enough of a reason to take a look at these pizza balls, especially since they’re being taken from one of the more anticipated movies of the year, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. While the pizza balls weren’t the biggest part of the movie they were noticeable enough that one can’t help but be excited to see that they made it into this episode of Babish, since, well, they look absolutely yummy and it would be great to figure out how to make them. Of course, then comes the challenge of following Babish’s recipe, and for some folks, this might be a thing of ease, but for others, it means stepping into an arena that is a little intimidating and bound to confuse them when exact measurements and procedures are included. Hey, not everyone is a great cook, but most people should be able to enjoy the end result.
RECIPES
TVOvermind

Let’s See Gordon Ramsay Take On an Iron Chef, Please?

Trying to determine who the best chef in the world is has become kind of a frenzied search over the years that has been taken on by very few individuals since the fact is that there are so many great chefs out there that ratings have become far more important than whether a person can really cook. Over the years a lot of different chefs have taken on the task of becoming cultural icons to millions of people who have been convinced that these chefs and bakers are among the best in the world. Well, when looking at their various pedigrees, it’s not wrong to call them the best, but certain personalities would be fun to see pit against one another since several shows have banked on the reputations of their chefs, their stars in other words, so much that it’s fair to think that at times that such a reputation needs to be proven again, or at least showcased to test just how good they are. There’s no doubt at all that their reputations are earned and in many cases deserved, but it’s still fun to think of watching several of the best chefs go head to head with each other.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
Rolling Stone

Tyga Thinks Latinos Are Just Lowrider-Driving, ‘Spicy’ Gordos in New Video

Ever since YG’s “Go Loko” went viral in 2019, Tyga has been trying to recreate that lil crossover moment again and again and again with Latin-inspired songs like “Ayy Macarena” and “Mamacita.” And his latest effort, “Ay Caramba,” has (once again) failed, drawing criticism from Latino creatives over the song’s accompanying music video, which is filled with reductive stereotypes and racist tropes the general public let go of years ago. En pocas palabras: what the fuck is Tyga thinking?
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meredith Hagner

Meredith Hagner has been entertaining people for well over a decade. In that time, she has gotten the chance to play a wide variety of roles, and she continues to prove that she can do just about anything. Although Meredith has more than 40 acting credits on her resume, there are a few that stand out. Most people will probably recognize her for her roles in shows like As The World Turns and Search Party. She has also appeared in several movies Hits and Palm Springs. People who enjoy Meredith’s work will likely be excited to hear that she will also be in an upcoming TV series called Bad Monkey. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Meredith Hagner.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Bad Boys 4 Is Apparently Still Happening

When you think of Will Smith or Martin Lawrence, you just have to think about Bad Boys. That’s precisely what they are. Well, that maybe the case for Will Smith, but more on that later. Even if you’re not a fan of Michael Bay, it’s pretty hard to not be entertained by these movies. It has to be one of the most defining franchises of the buddy cop genre. This duo is possibly even better than Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh from the Lethal Weapon movies. Hey, I said possibly, but just admit that it’s a tough contest. And for a duo like that to work, you need the right actors who can create the perfect chemistry for the relationship between their two characters. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence did exactly that for every Bad Boys movie.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Three Ongoing Prime Video Military Shows to Watch Right Now

Amazon has been a highly successful service provider for a wide array of different services for its customers from the general Amazon online store, to the wide range of Alexa products from the brand and even their own Netflix-style service called Prime Video, and so much more beyond that. While Prime Video has highly interesting and watched content such as “The Boys”, “Invincible”, and more from a variety of other genres, it’s no wonder they are dominating in adaptations of books in the military genre as well, which have sold well on the Amazon website for years. Below, we’ve gone into detail on three ongoing Prime Video military shows to watch right now that includes “Jack Ryan”, “Jack Reacher”, and “The Terminal List”, and featured some highly popular actors playing some interestingly different roles from previous appearances.
MILITARY
People

Catfish Alum Max Joseph Says He Hopes to Return to the Show 'At Some Point'

Max Joseph may not be done with MTV just yet. The former Catfish co-host said he's on board for helping Nev Schulman unmask more Internet fakes sometime in the future. "I think they're holding it down pretty great just the two of them," Joseph, 40, told Page Six of Schulman and current co-host Kamie Crawford. "But it would be nice, and I hope to potentially do a trio at some point."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy