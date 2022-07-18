Monday morning top stories: 3 killed in Indiana mall shooting

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement on the Texas House of Representatives’ investigative report into the shooting at Robb Elementary School:. “I want to thank Speaker Phelan and the Texas House for their investigation and for sharing a detailed account directly with the victims’ families and the Uvalde community. The findings in their investigative report are beyond disturbing and raise serious concerns about the response that day. There are critical changes needed as a result of the Texas House’s findings. With multiple investigations still ongoing, including those by the Texas Senate, FBI, and Texas Rangers, we will begin working with the legislature to develop and implement the necessary changes to improve public safety, school safety, and mental health assessment and treatment.”

