Accidents

Turkey chicks die in huge Frodsham farm shed fire

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "large number" of turkey chicks have died in a fire at a farm in Cheshire. The blaze broke out in a single-storey shed at the farm at Aston Grange, near Frodsham, on Sunday afternoon, Cheshire Fire and...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Boy, three, dies after farm tractor crash in Bury

A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm. Greater Manchester Police said that following the crash in Bury on Saturday afternoon, the child's family flagged down an ambulance while driving him to hospital. However paramedics said he died before he could get there. The force said...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fatal house fire started by child playing with lighter - inquest

A house fire which killed a mother-of-two was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter, an inquest has found. Chloe Doggett was staying at a house in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf on 21 September 2021. The 28-year-old tried to escape the blaze through a bedroom window but was...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 11, dies in off-road bike crash at Fife race track

An 11-year-old boy has died after his off-road bike crashed at a race track. Millar Buchanan was training at the East of Scotland Kart Club near Crail in Fife on Saturday evening when the accident happened. Emergency services attended but the 11-year-old, from Larbert, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Lawyer, 37, who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food in Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose is sent for assessment at mental hospital

A lawyer who used hypodermic needles to inject his blood into food at Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose stores after hearing the voice of Boris Johnson has been sent for assessment at a mental hospital. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, wandered into three stores on Fulham Palace Road, west London, carrying a bucketful...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wildfire burns homes around lake in Texas amid high heat

A wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions, authorities said. The residents returned home Tuesday, according to Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Adam Turner. The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

German farming exchange student, 16, is killed alongside 'hugely experienced' helicopter pilot, 66, after his chopper plunged into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Tributes have flooded in for the man and teenager who died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. Ian MacDonald, 66, tried to land his 2016 Guimbal Cabri G2 near his home when the tragedy occurred, killing him and his passenger, a 16-year-old German national named locally today as Admarsu.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels

Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sainsbury’s staffer told new mother it was ‘inappropriate’ to breastfeed in car park

The mother of a four-week-old baby has claimed that a Sainsbury’s staff member asked her to stop breastfeeding her daughter in the supermarket’s car park because it was “inappropriate”.The incident allegedly took place outside a Sainsbury’s store in Kidderminster, Worcestershire on the evening of Friday 24 June.Beth Coles, 25, had left her partner shopping inside and took their newborn daughter, Rosie, out to the car to breastfeed her.Coles told The Independent she had tried to remain fully covered, keeping her T-shirt on and using a blanket and muslin cloth over Rosie.She was quickly spotted by a female member of staff,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Police confiscate 200 bottles of alcohol at Richmond

Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were confiscated to stop revellers using a North Yorkshire beauty spot "like an Ibiza nightclub", police have said. North Yorkshire Police said large sound systems and gas canisters were seized from crowds who flocked to Richmond on England's hottest-ever day on Tuesday. Police made an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

London Overground train driver 'fell asleep at the controls' and was 'under influence of drink or drugs' before derailment that injured two

A London Overground driver whose train crashed through buffers at a station during rush-hour has been charged with falling asleep at the controls, a court has heard. Erkan Mehmet, 40, who has also been charged with being unfit for work through drink or drugs, was driving the service when it derailed at the Enfield Town terminus.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

The country where having a pet could soon land you in jail

"He looks at me with his innocent and beautiful eyes. He is asking me to take him out for a walk, but I don't dare. We will get arrested." Mahsa, who has a dog, is referring to a new wave of arrests of pet owners and seizures of their animals in the Iranian capital, Tehran.
PETS

