Man fatally shot in Mattapan; another seriously injured in Roxbury shooting

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Homicide detectives are investigating both shootings.

Boston police are investigating two separate shootings in the city on Sunday night that left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

Officers first responded around 9:14 p.m. to a shot spotter activation in the area of Norfolk and Elizabeth streets in Mattapan. At the scene, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound; he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Around 10:35 p.m., police responded to 136 Seaver St. in Roxbury for a report of a person shot. The officers at the scene found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he remained in serious, life-threatening condition Monday morning, according to a department spokesperson.

Homicide detectives are investigating both shootings, according to police.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact investigators at 617-343-4470 or assist anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

