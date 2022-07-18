Meghan Markle ‘Longed’ To Become Face Of Ralph Lauren, But 'Rejected' In Hollywood

Meghan Markle reportedly wanted to become the face of Ralph Lauren. A royal biographer claimed that this came after she secured a two-year contract with Reitmans, the largest women’s clothing retailer in Canada.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reuters

Tom Bower claimed via his new material, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” that each of the former actress’s small successes was “accompanied by disappointment on the bigger stage.” He cited the claims involving the Duchess of Sussex’s contract with Reitmans and her longing to become the face of Ralph Lauren as one of the apparent examples.

Express UK quoted the royal author's written piece, claiming, “No serious Hollywood star, Meghan must have thought, would associate herself with Reitmans, a brand whose clothes cost under [$77].”