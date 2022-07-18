ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle ‘Longed’ To Become Face Of Ralph Lauren, But 'Rejected' In Hollywood

Entertainment Times
 2 days ago

Meghan Markle reportedly wanted to become the face of Ralph Lauren. A royal biographer claimed that this came after she secured a two-year contract with Reitmans, the largest women’s clothing retailer in Canada.

Meghan Markle and Prince HarryReuters

Tom Bower claimed via his new material, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” that each of the former actress’s small successes was “accompanied by disappointment on the bigger stage.” He cited the claims involving the Duchess of Sussex’s contract with Reitmans and her longing to become the face of Ralph Lauren as one of the apparent examples.

Express UK quoted the royal author's written piece, claiming, “No serious Hollywood star, Meghan must have thought, would associate herself with Reitmans, a brand whose clothes cost under [$77].”

ordinary citizen
2d ago

She doesn’t fit the face of Ralph Lauren. First of all she is too short and out of portion. Delusional behavior! His models have a very distinct look, very sophisticated and European look. Markle doesn’t come close. Stick with off the rack look. Better suited, common and ordinary.

46
Happy cat
2d ago

😹😹😹I'm constantly amazed at what comes out concerning Meghan's massive ego. She's the LAST person who should represent anything in fashion.😹😹😹

37
Srb1
2d ago

This is definitely a book I would buy!! Sounds like it's closest to the truth than what Nutmeg puts out thats full of lies.

41
