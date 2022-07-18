ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dundee Utd to meet Tuzla City or AZ Alkmaar as Motherwell learn potential opponents

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDundee United will meet either Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tuzla City or Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. Motherwell will take on Czechs Sparta Prague or...

www.bbc.com

