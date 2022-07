Emporia’s popular winery and gourmet shop will be closing its doors in just a little over a month. Twin Rivers Winery announced via its Facebook page that it will be closing in early September. A social media post stated “It is time for a change. Unfortunately, that means it is time to close our doors for good. The world has changed these last couple of years, and so has the lives of our owners and staff. We battled through Covid and won but we are tired. If nothing else, it taught us life is too short. It was fun while it lasted and we have great memories but now is the time to move on.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO