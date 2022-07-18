ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Mother of student paralyzed after chiropractor visit speaks out

By Chase Justice
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfv28_0gjTemAv00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Caitlin Jensen has been in Memorial Health’s Intensive Care Unit since June 16.

Nearly a month following a visit to the chiropractor that left her with four dissected arteries, causing strokes and even cardiac arrest.

“We had been texting back and forth all morning after I got to work and at 9:20 my phone rang, and it was her calling me, only it was the chiropractor on the phone and he told me who he was, and that she was there, and that she was having a reaction to the treatment,” said Darlene Jensen, Caitlin’s mother.

Now, her family wants answers. Just how much force did the chiropractor put on her neck?

With other health professionals weighing in, they say, it was likely too much.

What happened to Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon?

“It had to of been a very forceful manipulation to dissect four arteries. If it were just one, and this is what they told me, if it was just one maybe even two, they could see maybe there would be some sort of underlying issues that caused it,” Jensen explained.

So far, Caitlin has only made small progress in what will likely be a long road to recovery.

Memorial Health’s ICU has been working around the clock to reduce the swelling in Caitlin’s brain, so the Jensens can move her to Shepherd’s Center in Atlanta once she becomes more stable.

“It’s about the same. She makes tiny tiny moves like, she can turn her head a little more, just things like that,” Jensen said. “Small changes but they add up to big ones down the road.”

If you’d like to help support the Jensen’s in Caitlin’s road to recovery, you can click or tap here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Elderly GA couple found shot dead in bed, son arrested

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 55-year-old Ware County man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his mother and her partner. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the elderly Waycross couple was found dead in their bed on Monday. The GBI said a relative called law enforcement at 8:49 a.m. saying Virginia […]
WAYCROSS, GA
Fox News

Georgia college graduate left paralyzed after routine chiropractor visit for neck pain goes wrong: reports

A recent college graduate in Georgia was reportedly left paralyzed after a routine chiropractor visit. Caitlin Jensen, 28, graduated from Georgia Southern University in May with a degree in chemistry and biology and went to an unnamed chiropractor on June 16 where she received a neck adjustment, according to a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money for her medical expenses.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiropractor#Paralyzed#Wsav#Memorial Health#Intensive Care Unit
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Chiropractor 'who left Georgia woman paralyzed during neck adjustment' is seen leaving town with wife and kids – as victim's grandmother reveals he has not reached out or apologized to patient since botched procedure

The chiropractor who left a 28-year-old Georgia woman paralyzed after a neck adjustment went wrong has not reached out to her family or apologized, and declined to comment when approached by DailyMail.com. Caitlin Jensen was hospitalized on June 16 after a treatment administered by Dr. TJ Harpham, 42, left her...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
scitechdaily.com

A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia

Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
Daily Mail

NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer

An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Grieving son who only found out his care home resident mother was dying with Covid after staff told him she was on 'end of life' treatment calls for new law to ensure families can have cameras installed in private rooms

The grieving son of a care home resident who died after falling ill with Covid is calling for families to be given to legal right to have cameras in their loved-ones' rooms. Tony Stowell, 54, was left in shock when he was suddenly told by care home staff his mother had been put on end-of-life treatment - despite her appearing healthy just days before.
HEALTH
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy