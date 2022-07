HARDINSBURG (07/18/22) – The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department will be holding its annual “Cram A Cruiser” school supply drive next week. A sheriff’s department cruiser will be stationed at various locations in the county next week to collect school supplies which will be distributed at the “Back To School Bash” on August 7th at Breckinridge County Middle School. Donations can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office during regular business hours.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO