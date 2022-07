I always park my truck at the far end of the grocery store lot. There are flowers and trees there. I had a lot on my mind as we are holding a fundraiser at our house in memory of our daughter who passed away in 2018 at the age of 30. I got out of the vehicle, the branches of the tree were very close. I looked over and saw the beautiful heart! I looked closer and saw the little tag. It warmed my heart. I thought of both my daughter and my late grandmother who made quilts all her life. I felt like they both were looking down on me! In these trying times this was such a thoughtful gesture! I struggled a little to detach it as the tree leaves and branches were holding on for dear life! It made my day! Thanks so much to those who make them.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO