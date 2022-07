Scientists have found an unusual and repetitive signal coming from a distant galaxy. The blast of radio energy is flashing, in a pattern that has been likened to a heartbeat. Scientists say it is a fast radio burst, or the still-mysterious and powerful blasts of energy that come from deep in space, and which scientists still do not understand. But it is strange among those blasts: it is nowhere near as fast, lasting for up to three seconds rather than the milliseconds of usual FRBs.

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO