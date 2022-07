Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 95; Low: 75. Heat alerts issued for Upstate NY. See 5-day forecast. UPSTATE NEW YORK’S OWN NINJA: Upstate New York fans of the popular television series “American Ninja Warrior” will have a hometown competitor to root for this season. Anthony Eardley, 31, an underwater welder from Oneonta, advanced to the finals thanks to his performance in the semifinal round, which aired on Monday. Meanwhile, another contestant completed the course, then announced that he’s be attending Syracuse University. (Courtesy Elizabeth Morris | NBC)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO