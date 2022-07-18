Flyboys Sweep First-Place Kingsport

Down by a pair of runs in the final inning of relegation, a two-run home run by Ian Daugherty and a walk-off RBI single in the extra inning frame by Cameron LaLiberte helped the Greeneville Flyboys complete a three-game sweep over the Kingsport Axmen, winning 2-2 via tiebreaker in seven innings on Sunday at Pioneer Park.

The Flyboys are in fourth place in the Appalachian League West Division at 19-21, seven games back of front-running Kingsport (25-13).

Greeneville travels to Bristol at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Bristol is in fifth place in the West at 12-26, 13 games back of Kingsport. The radio broadcast of the game begins at 6:45 p.m. and can be found at flyboysbaseball.com.

For the third game in a row, the Kingsport Axmen took a lead on the Flyboys, as an Ian Riley sac fly scored Nate Anderson in the top of the fourth to put Kingsport up 1-0.

In the top of the fifth, a Payton Allen RBI single scored Sam Petersen to swell the lead to 2-0.

The Flyboys were down to their final three outs in the bottom of the seventh inning when LaLiberte reached on a leadoff single. Daugherty stepped in later in the frame with one out and hit a two-run home run just over the glove of Anderson in left field to tie the game at two runs apiece.

Greeneville could not break the tie in regulation, so elected to go on offense for the extra inning frame. A throwing error by Andrew Lindsey allowed Cian Sahler to reach second base, and then a single by Canyon Brown moved Sahler 90 feet away from winning the game. LaLiberte chopped a ball to shortstop and the throw by Aaron Casillas was not in time, as Sahler slid underneath the tag and the Flyboys completed the three-game sweep of the Axmen.

Since the game ended in tiebreaker fashion, no pitcher is given a win or a loss.

Finn Wall started the game for the Flyboys, going six innings, giving up two runs, one was earned, off five hits, walking one and striking out three. Tyler Blankenship pitched the final inning for the Flyboys, giving up one hit, walking one batter and striking out another.

Ryan Murphy went the full seven innings, giving up two runs off four hits, walking one batter and striking out eight.