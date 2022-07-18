GTK: Mark Ybarra

Mark Ybarra [submitted]

Name: Mark Ybarra

Hometown: Winslow, Ariz.

Reside in: Stanfield (soon to be annexed by Maricopa)

Maricopan since: 1994

Occupation: Small business owner

Family: Married since 1994; 3 kids, 4 grandbabies and 1 on the way

Pets: 3 horses, 10 chickens and 6 cows

Cars: A Ford man

Hobbies: Watch my kids and grandkids, hunt and fish, spend a lot of Sundays horseback

Pet peeve: The (corny) phrase “back in the day”

Dream vacation: Spent 10 glorious days in Costa Rica with my wife

Like most about Maricopa: Its roots; small, rural community blossoming into a modern city

Like least about Maricopa: The one-way in and out to and from the Valley

Favorite …

Charity: Numerous charities we support, donating the complete AC systems; we just completed our 25th home in 2021, partnered with the Southwest Lutheran Coalition is something we are very proud of.

Book: Anything motivational

Movie: Other Guys

Actor: Will Farrell

Song: Mostly country music, old and new

Musician: Jason Aldean

Team: Cardinals, Suns

Athlete: Chris Paul because he seems like a classy dude

Food: Tacos and pizza

Drink: Anything zero sugar

Meal: Steak salad

Restaurant: Outback or Texas Roadhouse

Getaway: Hunting or fishing

Quote: “Inspect what you expect.”

Words to live by: Believe it, and you can achieve it.

Joke: My youngest son used to tell people this joke when he was 10: What did the fish say

to the wall as he swam by? Dam.

Anything else we should know?

Married to Mary Ybarra since 1994. She has been a RN since 1998. I am very proud of her and her own accomplishments. She did Labor and Delivery at Chandler Hospital for 20 Years and is now a case manager for a company that specializes in kidney health. Some of work she does from home inspires me because of how passionate she is when advocating for her patients.

My daughter and son-in-law plus two grandsons, Luke and Landon, live in Maricopa on The Lakes. My oldest son lives in Casa Grande and is one of my AC technicians, and my youngest son is 18 and thankfully still lives at home. MJ, or Jr as I call him, loves to team rope.