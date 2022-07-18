ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

GTK: Mark Ybarra

By InMaricopa
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNdm9_0gjTdxft00
Mark Ybarra [submitted]

Name: Mark Ybarra

Hometown: Winslow, Ariz.

Reside in: Stanfield (soon to be annexed by Maricopa)

Maricopan since: 1994

Occupation: Small business owner

Family: Married since 1994; 3 kids, 4 grandbabies and 1 on the way

Pets: 3 horses, 10 chickens and 6 cows

Cars: A Ford man

Hobbies: Watch my kids and grandkids, hunt and fish, spend a lot of Sundays horseback

Pet peeve: The (corny) phrase “back in the day”

Dream vacation: Spent 10 glorious days in Costa Rica with my wife

Like most about Maricopa: Its roots; small, rural community blossoming into a modern city

Like least about Maricopa: The one-way in and out to and from the Valley

Favorite …

Charity: Numerous charities we support, donating the complete AC systems; we just completed our 25th home in 2021, partnered with the Southwest Lutheran Coalition is something we are very proud of.

Book: Anything motivational

Movie: Other Guys

Actor: Will Farrell

Song: Mostly country music, old and new

Musician: Jason Aldean

Team: Cardinals, Suns

Athlete: Chris Paul because he seems like a classy dude

Food: Tacos and pizza

Drink: Anything zero sugar

Meal: Steak salad

Restaurant: Outback or Texas Roadhouse

Getaway: Hunting or fishing

Quote: “Inspect what you expect.”

Words to live by: Believe it, and you can achieve it.

Joke: My youngest son used to tell people this joke when he was 10: What did the fish say

to the wall as he swam by? Dam.

Anything else we should know?

Married to Mary Ybarra since 1994. She has been a RN since 1998. I am very proud of her and her own accomplishments. She did Labor and Delivery at Chandler Hospital for 20 Years and is now a case manager for a company that specializes in kidney health. Some of work she does from home inspires me because of how passionate she is when advocating for her patients.

My daughter and son-in-law plus two grandsons, Luke and Landon, live in Maricopa on The Lakes. My oldest son lives in Casa Grande and is one of my AC technicians, and my youngest son is 18 and thankfully still lives at home. MJ, or Jr as I call him, loves to team rope.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

City Council election: Learn about the candidates

Hometown: Rehoboth, Mass. Family: Married to Tylena; sons Rowan Dickson and Paxton Leach. Community service: I volunteer a lot within the city (Cub Scout Pack 389, Boy Scout Troop 389, flag football coach and soccer coach. (Stepped down from Parks, Recreation and Library.) What are your qualifications to be a...
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Leach: Keep ‘Maricopa first’ Manfredi on city council

Vincent Manfredi has the insight and experience that makes him valuable to the City of Maricopa. I fully endorse him and believe the people of Maricopa should vote to keep him in office going forward. Vince is the type of councilmember that is always looking to advocate for his residents....
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Flashback: Pima Butte opens doors

In July 2005, Maricopa schools welcomed students for the first day of the new school year. Pima Butte, a new elementary school in Rancho El Dorado, opened its doors for […] This post Flashback: Pima Butte opens doors appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Roberts: $35 million for Riggs Road overpass proof of Manfredi’s value to Maricopa

It is an understatement to say Vince is one of the hardest working people I know. I’ve personally seen him put the city of Maricopa above his own health. Last year, although he just had a quadruple bypass, he attended a city council meeting to ensure he cast his vote to approve a budget that reduced the city property tax rate for the third year in a row. This year, he worked to do the same for the fourth consecutive year. He was not going to miss the boat on something so much work was put into accomplishing.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Real Estate
Maricopa, AZ
Business
City
Stanfield, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
State
Texas State
City
Casa Grande, AZ
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Winslow, AZ
InMaricopa

Supplemental ballots for local races hitting mailboxes

Supplemental ballots for the Aug. 2 City Council primary election were mailed Saturday to Maricopa voters, who should begin seeing them in their mailboxes by today. The ballots also are available at early voting locations. The supplemental ballot and envelope have an orange stripe on them to differentiate them from...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

City seeks annexation of 1,786 acres off Honeycutt Road

Maricopa may be growing again – this time in terms of size, not population. The City Council will explore whether to annex 1,786 acres of unincorporated land just east of White and Parker Road land and just north of Honeycutt Road. The site includes part of the University of...
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Sun sets on Sunrise Diner

A Maricopa institution is no more. Sunrise Diner, an eatery that has welcomed patrons in Maricopa nearly as long as the city has been incorporated, has closed. Formerly called Sunrise Café, the eatery at 20917 N. John Wayne Pkwy. near Fry’s Marketplace has been under new ownership since 2020 and been plagued recently by poor health inspections and flagging business.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InFocus: Thad Miller a fixture at Maricopa schools

Maricopa Wells Middle School principal Thad Miller sets a simple yet challenging goal for his teachers and students. “One of the lessons I share with the kids every day, and we talk about throughout the year, is the whole point of life, and that is to get better every day,” Miller said. “Are you better today than you were yesterday? Are you better this week than last week?”
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Gtk#Costa Rica#Hobbies#Ac#Suns#Texas Roadhouse Getaway
InMaricopa

Local politicians differ on Ducey’s veto transportation bill

What might Gov. Doug Ducey’s veto of HB2685 mean for Maricopans and State Route 347? The answers depend on who you ask. Ducey vetoed the bill last week. Had he signed it, the measure would have put a 25-year extension of Maricopa County’s current half-cent sales tax, which runs through 2025, on the ballot this November. The veto likely pushes the voters’ chance to approve the extension to the 2024 election.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Developer: Marshalls opening soon

The city is poised to get another big-box clothing store as early as the fall. Construction of the Marshalls department store at Sonoran Creek Marketplace is on track for completion by Oct. 1, according to Mike Kelly, construction supervisor for developer Thompson Thrift. A Marshalls spokesperson declined to give a...
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

City Council approves reduction in property tax rates

The property tax rate for city taxpayers will fall for the third consecutive year, though many homeowners will pay more in taxes overall due to rising home values. The rate cut approved Tuesday by Maricopa City Council lowers the primary property tax rate from 4.37% per $100 of assessed value to 4.17%. The secondary rate was reduced from 0.88% to 0.84%.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
InMaricopa

Interstate 8 closed near Stanfield

The westbound lanes of Interstate 8 are closed near Stanfield, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a vehicle fire at milepost 167. All traffic is being detoured onto State Route 84. There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes, and the eastbound...
STANFIELD, AZ
InMaricopa

Police arrest man accused of assaulting children

A father questioned about allegations of child abuse allegedly told officers he would raise his children how he saw fit, police said.  The man, whose name is being withheld by […] This post Police arrest man accused of assaulting children appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Multi-family zoning near City Hall gets P&Z nod

More than 21 acres of city-owned land immediately north of City Hall will be the site of multi-family housing as part of a plan to create an urban village in the city center. The Maricopa Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved changing from public/institutional land use to high-density residential, and a change in zoning from transitional to high-density residential. The property is at the southeast corner of North White and Parker Road and Lococo Street, across from the Desert Passage community.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

MUSD adopts $101.6M budget with enhanced salary hikes

The Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board unanimously adopted a $101.6 million budget last week that included several last-minute increases. Those increases were made possible by the state legislature, which boosted state-wide education funding by $625 million prior to final budget approval. The extra funding allowed the MUSD to enhance previously approved raises for district staff by another percent.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Maricopa City elections limited to mail-in ballots

Pinal County officials have recently identified errors with early voting ballots resulting in missing or inaccurate city and town contests in some jurisdictions and unincorporated areas, which will affect in-person […] This post Maricopa City elections limited to mail-in ballots appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Police: Man arrested for assault after 911 hang-up call

A man was arrested July 14 after he allegedly assaulted a family member at home. Anthony E. Retzer, 33, was charged with assault (domestic violence) in the incident, police said. At about 1 a.m., Maricopa police responded to a residence in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado after a dispatcher...
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
292
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy