ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The ‘spin’ doesn’t tell the full story of Biden’s Middle East trip

By Simon Henderson, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0I8A_0gjTc2vI00
Tweet

Political spin can be a wonder to behold, especially when at least a few of the accomplishments of a presidential trip are debatable. To some, the absence of a handshake between President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would suggest the kingdom’s effective ruler was still being treated as a “pariah.” But the Washington Post, for which the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi wrote opinion pieces, was outraged, treating the fist bump the two exchanged as a gesture of reconciliation to be condemned, even though others earlier had argued that such a greeting itself was insulting.

The current received wisdom is that Biden’s Saudi Arabia visit, which followed on trips to Israel and the West Bank, was a success, despite additional reports of a clash of views on Khashoggi and human rights when the two men sat down for talks.

But, define success. It apparently doesn’t include Saudi help on oil, a factor in U.S. inflation which, if not tackled, could be catastrophically disastrous for the Democratic Party in this fall’s midterm elections. Amos Hochstein, the president’s adviser on energy security who was sitting in the delegation in Jeddah, was asked yesterday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” about the accomplishments of the trip. He listed its historic nature, the direct flight of Air Force One from Israel to the kingdom, the opening of Saudi airspace to all, the ceasefire in Yemen, agreements on food security, before the interviewer interrupted to ask, “And what about oil?”

Hochstein evaded any admission of failure by referring to Saudi oil production already “increasing by 50 percent” in the past couple of months. It was an obscure point about a quota increase that had been brought forward, rather than actual output going up by half, but it got him out of a corner. He said there would be a “few more steps in coming weeks.”

Over on CNN, Jared Bernstein, a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers, was asked whether the visit achieved anything. He replied: “We saw Saudi Arabia say that it would increase its capacity for oil production, and I refer you to them for more information on that.”

The information from the Saudi side is that the kingdom aims to increase capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027. Don’t get too excited too quickly. As I wrote in an analysis on July 14 for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, current Saudi oil production is about 10.5 million b/d, with another 1 million contributed by gas liquids, which are near oil. On top of that, Saudi spare capacity is estimated by well-informed experts as around 1.5 million (although how quickly the kingdom can get that flowing and for how long is debatable). In other words, Saudi Arabia already has 13 million b/d capacity; it just isn’t using it. And 2027? Five years is an awfully long time to wait.

A further reminder/clarification of Saudi oil policy came from Adel al-Jubeir, the minister of state for foreign affairs, who told the media in Jeddah of “the kingdom’s longstanding policy of working to ensure that there is adequate supply of crude oil on the markets.” Defining “adequate” is what the issue is all about. Past Saudi references to “reasonably priced” oil are no longer used. As students of Economics 101 will recall, supply and demand are always balanced by price, and Saudi ideas of a suitable price are higher than ours.

If there is good news on oil, it isn’t because of Saudi policy. The price has already slipped in the past couple of months from around $120 per barrel to about $100, apparently as a consequence of fears of an inflation-induced recession, particularly in China. On CBS, Hochstein spoke of gasoline prices coming down to around $4 per gallon, noting that in some places in the U.S. it is already below that.

The president’s adviser then switched the conversation to climate change, and the bill that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doesn’t want to support. It was, he said, about investing “in the future” and whether we want “the U.S. to lead or the Chinese to lead us.”

That’s fighting talk, and a reminder of the adage that all politics are local, i.e., domestic. Despite a shift of focus, the Biden trip to the Middle East does represent a range of possible other non-oil diplomatic advances. These will need to be worked on in coming months, but without presidential involvement.

Simon Henderson is the Baker Fellow and director of the Bernstein Program on Gulf and Energy Policy at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Follow him on Twitter @shendersongulf.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Amos Hochstein
Person
Joe Manchin
CBS News

"Huge betrayal" if Biden meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, says slain reporter Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée

Istanbul — Hatice Cengiz, who was the fiancée of journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he was brutally murdered inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey in 2018, has told CBS News that she's "disappointed" with President Biden's decision to visit Saudi Arabia and meet the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. She said the American president sitting down with the man widely accused of orchestrating the gruesome killing of her betrothed would be "a huge betrayal."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Oil And Gas#Saudi#The Washington Post#The Democratic Party#Cbs
CNN

See how Biden and the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince greet each other

A little less than three years after promising to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah state,” President Joe Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia for meetings with Saudi leadership and shared a fist bump with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The trip comes amid high gas prices and widespread inflation in the US and across the globe.
POTUS
NPR

The Outcomes Of President Biden's Trip To Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden is back in Washington this week after his first trip to the Middle East while in office. Diplomacy in the region is complex, but Biden faces a challenge at home as well: backlash over visiting Saudi Arabia and sitting down with Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Saudi Arabia: The significance of Biden's fist bump with crown prince

It was a striking photograph. The US president and the man he'd called a pariah, bumping fists in the gilded splendour of Jeddah's royal palace. Saudi Arabia was always going to be the controversial stop on Joe Biden's first trip to the Middle East as US president. Just four weeks...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

Sanders: Biden shouldn’t have visited Saudi Arabia

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia given reports that the 2018 assassination of a Washington Post journalist was orchestrated by the country’s crown prince. “The leader of that country, who’s involved in the murder of a Washington Post journalist, I don’t...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

640K+
Followers
76K+
Post
483M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy