Austintown, OH

Local pizza shop moving to new location

By Patty Coller
 2 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local pizza shop is making a move down Mahoning Avenue to a new location in Austintown.

Emmanuel’s Pizza and Restaurant is moving from its location at 3212 Mahoning Avenue to Abigail’s Bakery Creations at 4930 Mahoning Avenue. That’s about two miles west of Emmanuel’s current location.

All of Emmanuel’s food offerings will be available along with sweet treats from Abigail’s. Lunch specials and party trays will also be available.

The owner said on the restaurant’s Facebook page that they’d hoped to be settled at the new location by Monday, but they will actually need a couple more days to get up and running.

An opening day for the new location will be announced on Emmanu el’s Facebook page.

