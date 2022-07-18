ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Pence endorses Robson for governor in Arizona, clashing with Trump

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X54C7_0gjTbsKg00
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday endorsed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson, who is running in a primary against former news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by former President Trump.

Robson tweeted Monday that she was “honored” to have received the endorsement of Pence.

“He has been a warrior for the sanctity of Life; limited government; law & order; opportunity for all; & the knowledge that our freedoms are granted by God,” Robson wrote. “I’m proud to have him on our team.”

Robson also shared a statement from Pence, who said he thinks she has the best chance to defeat President Biden’s agenda in The Grand Canyon State.

“As Arizona Democrats pursue the reckless Biden-Harris agenda, Karrin Taylor Robson is the only candidate for Governor that will keep Arizona’s border secure and streets safe, empower parents and create great schools, and promote conservative values,” Pence said.

Trump endorsed Kari Lake in the gubernatorial race in September of last year. She is a former Fox 10 news anchor who continues to peddle Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Pence, who appears to be gearing up for a possible 2024 run against Trump, has endorsed candidates running against rivals backed by his former boss before, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who prevailed over his Trump-endorsed opponent in May.

Arizona’s GOP Gov. Doug Ducey also announced his endorsement of Robson earlier this month, calling her a candidate that “conservatives can trust.”

The race between Robson and Lake is becoming a closely watched contest ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.

A poll from HighGround Public Affairs released last week shows a virtual dead-heat between Lake and Robson, with Lake earning 39 percent of the vote from likely voters and Robson earning about 35 percent. That’s tighter than in April, when a previous poll showed Lake carrying a double-digit lead.

POTUS
