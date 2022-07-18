Earnings slide ongoing for banks; BofA Q2 profit dips 32%

Wall Street tacked more onto its big gains from a day earlier Wednesday, as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, a day after soaring 2.8% for its best day in weeks. The Nasdaq led the market with a 1.6% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added a more modest 0.2%. Profit reporting season is ramping up for big companies, with more types of industries offering details about how high inflation and a possible recession are affecting their customers. A lot is riding on whether they can continue to deliver healthy profits. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its big gains from a day earlier, as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies on Wednesday. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher as of 3:23 p.m. Eastern after some choppy afternoon trading. The benchmark index soared 2.8% on Tuesday, its best day in weeks.

STOCKS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO