Financial Reports

Earnings slide ongoing for banks; BofA Q2 profit dips 32%

By KEN SWEET
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America's second quarter profits fell 32%, the latest major U.S. bank to report a dip in earnings after a strong 2021. A better reflection of performance at the country’s second largest bank this quarter was revenue, which increased from $21.5 billion, to $22.7 billion year...

www.sfgate.com

CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Bank of America Stock Today?

Bank Of America Corp BAC shares are trading slightly higher Monday morning despite worse-than-expected financial results. Bank Of America reported second-quarter revenue of $22.7 billion, which missed the estimate of $22.78 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 78 cents per share.
Reuters

Stocks edge up, dollar dips as Fed hike expectations lessened

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks edged higher on Monday as a late-session sell-off in U.S. equities trimmed earlier gains while the dollar slipped as investors tamped down expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
The Associated Press

Stocks sweep higher on Wall Street as profit reports roll in

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Tuesday toward its best day in weeks as more reports pour in on how much profit companies made during the spring. The S&P 500 jumped 2.2% after a powerful tide carried all but 2% of the stocks in the index higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 592 points, or 1.9%, at 31,664, as of 1 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite roared 2.5% higher.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Associated Press

Wall Street closes higher, adding to gains after big rally

Wall Street tacked more onto its big gains from a day earlier Wednesday, as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, a day after soaring 2.8% for its best day in weeks. The Nasdaq led the market with a 1.6% gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added a more modest 0.2%. Profit reporting season is ramping up for big companies, with more types of industries offering details about how high inflation and a possible recession are affecting their customers. A lot is riding on whether they can continue to deliver healthy profits. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its big gains from a day earlier, as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies on Wednesday. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher as of 3:23 p.m. Eastern after some choppy afternoon trading. The benchmark index soared 2.8% on Tuesday, its best day in weeks.
Daily Mail

Wall Street and tech giants weed out workers as recession looms: Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google slow hiring as Goldman Sachs reinstates year-end job cuts after profits plunged

Apple reportedly plans to join other tech giants in slowing hiring to prepare for a potential recession, while Goldman Sachs is reinstating its annual year-end job cuts after quarterly profits plunged 48 percent. The major stock indexes erased gains on Monday after Bloomberg News reported that Apple plans to slow...
