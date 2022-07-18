ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Odds On review – Dante Or Die’s compelling online gambling drama

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJTRO_0gjTbULM00
Convincing vulnerability … Fiona Watson in Odds On

Odds On is an exemplar of the way online theatre has developed in the past few years. Dante Or Die’s interactive production is both for and about the virtual world, with a focus on its addictions, using the techniques of film and the aesthetics of gaming.

Written and directed by Daphna Attias and Terry O’Donovan, it feels gimmicky at first: we choose a user name and avatar before clicking to spin the reels in a computer game. It is a significant way to enter the story of Felicity (Fiona Watson), a retiring GP who becomes slowly dependent on an online gambling game. We see her in her final days at the office followed by a new life at home, looking after her baby grandson, Noah (Oshy Fuller), while her son (Elan James) and daughter (Bianca Stephens) bustle in the background or dial in for Zoom calls.

All the while, a game called Pearls of Fortune is superimposed on the screen to suggest that it is omnipresent in Felicity’s life, its tinny Calypso beat accompanying all that she does. We see how the game becomes a casual but compulsive form of gambling, with a ticker at the top of our screens capturing the points she has scored and the sum of money she has won or lost.

Shot on various locations using an iPhone, and running 30 minutes, it seems tailor-made for a generation of Candy Crushers with attenuated attention spans. Yet it carries a punch far beyond its bite-sized storyline, partly because of the immersive nature of Felicity’s game, and also the interludes of animation (directed and edited by John Brannoch) used to heighten the emotional highs and lows it brings.

As Felicity becomes ever more addicted, she falls into the game itself, turning into her octopus avatar. This has a cute and comforting Finding Nemo quality but also shows the insidious ease with which the stakes are raised in online games, and its numbing lure to Felicity, who is played by Watson with convincing vulnerability.

There is an especially powerful moment when she describes how overwhelmed and bewildered her retirement has made her in a conversation with her husband, Joel (Maynard Eziashi), who transforms into an animated dolphin as she talks. It takes a while to realise that this is part of her fantasy world and that confiding in him about her furtive gambling is just wishful thinking.

The animations and haunting soundtrack – composed by Yaniv Fridel and Ofer (OJ) Shabi, with sound design by Ben Kelly – have a naive kind of power and the film’s final, beautiful aerial shot of sea waves and open skies gives us hope for Felicity while leaving the story open-ended.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why are Democratic billionaires backing white candidates over better candidates of color?

The 2022 Democratic primaries have seen a surge of white billionaires, ostensibly Democrats, throwing their weight – and their money – around to try to boost the fortunes of hand-picked, under-qualified white men running against candidates of color. They are doing this despite the candidates of color often being more experienced and better suited to both win and govern in a period of fractious racial conflict where democracy itself is under ferocious attack. With white billionaire friends like these, progressives and Democrats are likely to lose political power and also set back the cause of racial justice in this country.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Gambling#Online Games#Odds On#Candy Crushers
SheKnows

General Hospital Finally Gave Fans Exactly What They’d Been Waiting For But Thought They’d Never Get — ‘They Are Going There!’

“People can pretend it’s not real, but that’s exactly what they’re doing… pretending!”. The moment it became clear that General Hospital‘s Esme had framed Trina for a crime she didn’t commit, the hackles of many fans went up. While the show failed to directly address the implications of what had gone down, it was right there for anyone to see… in black and white, one might say.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

My name is Brian: the prisoner whose treatment put Switzerland on trial

“My relationship to this country is so … ” Brian Keller tails off, searching for the word to describe his feelings toward the nation that has, even in the eyes of UN observers, tortured him. “Strange,” he concludes. “They’ve always treated me as something else, telling me to go back to Africa. I’m from here. My father and grandfather are Swiss.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Avatar
The Guardian

‘I said, Don, it’s time for you to reveal’: 50 years later, the truth behind American Pie

A long, long time ago – five decades to be exact – America was roiled by wrenching generational showdowns, massive street protests, and a blazing array of social justice movements. Now, half a century later, similar events and dynamics dominate the public conversation. So, perhaps, it’s poetic that precisely five decades have elapsed since a song that captured all that cultural turmoil, American Pie, became a smash hit. “It’s a song that spoke to its time,” said Spencer Proffer, who has produced a comprehensive new documentary about the song, titled The Day the Music Died. “But it’s just as applicable now.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes wig mid-race but still qualifies in worlds 200m

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig halfway through her women’s 200m heat as she suffered a surprise defeat to Niger’s Aminatou Seyni. The incident occurred as the Jamaican flew around the bend and felt her electric turquoise wig slipping – forcing her to reach her right arm upwards and take a second or so to adjust it. However she still finished in 22.26sec as she qualified easily for Tuesday’s semi-final.
SPORTS
The Guardian

How we met: ‘We were both grieving our spouses, and juggling children and the demands of work’

When Joe lost his wife, Debbie, to breast cancer in July 2012, he was devastated. “The earth moved under my feet. As a family, we didn’t recognise the full extent of the devastation until years later,” he says. “It’s not something you can comprehend when you’re going through it.” At the time, he was living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with his two children, aged nine and 12. To cope with the pain and difficulties of his new life, he turned to blogging. “I would sit at my computer and words would just come out. I have no idea why I started, I just needed an outlet and it felt cathartic.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Guardian

I grew up where Liz Truss did, attended the same school. She’s not telling you the truth

Liz Truss may trail Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, but as the “continuity candidate” to succeed Boris Johnson, she has a hard-right base to please. To that end, she has chosen to repeat old attacks on her home and her old school. She lived and went to school in Roundhay, a leafy suburb of Leeds. I know a bit about it – I grew up there at the same time. I too went to that school.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

365K+
Followers
87K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy