Muskegon, MI

Primary election candidates to be part of panel discussion in Muskegon

The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago
MUSKEGON, MI – A panel discussion featuring local candidates in Muskegon will be held on Tuesday. The event is hosted by the Muskegon...

MLive

Incumbent will face entrepreneur in Republican primary for Ottawa County board’s 5th District

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - A technology entrepreneur is challenging an incumbent Ottawa County commissioner in the Aug. 2 Republican primary to represent the 5th District. Joe Moss, of Hudsonville, is trying to unseat incumbent businessman Randy Mappelink, of Zeeland, for the two-year seat on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners. There is no Democrat running for the winner to square off against in November.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

City councilmember, Grand Rapids school board member face off in state House primary

WYOMING, MI – A Wyoming city councilmember and a Grand Rapids school board member will square off Aug. 2 in the Democratic primary for the state House’s 83rd District. First-term Wyoming City Councilmember John Fitzgerald will face second-term Grand Rapids Board of Education member Jose Flores in the Democratic primary for the state House district that includes the majority of Wyoming as well as Grand Rapids’ Southwest Side and a portion of Cutlerville.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Former mayor asks council to permit use of golf carts

Former Wayland Mayor Burrell Stein and citizen Amy DeShaw Monday night asked the Wayland City Council to reconsider earlier inaction and adopt an ordinance permitting use of golf carts. “I would like to see the council discuss legalizing golf carts and side by sides” in the next meeting Aug. 1,...
The Grand Rapids Press

State officials want public input on air permit request for proposed Muskegon scrap metal shredder

MUSKEGON, MI – A recycling company in Muskegon wants to install a new scrap metal shredder that would break down cars and appliances. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is holding a public comment period for an air permit that would be needed for the project that Beacon Recycling Inc. requested in December 2021.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids DDA exploring expansion of tax collection district

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The nonprofit that manages the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority is exploring whether to expand the area from which the DDA collects tax revenue. Tim Kelly, president and CEO of Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., said his organization is exploring whether to expand the DDA’s tax...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

20 Memorable Things to Do in Muskegon MI

If you’re looking for a Michigan vacation destination that’s close to home, you’ll want to take a closer look at Muskegon, MI. When people think of west Michigan lakeshore towns, it’s generally Grand Haven, Saugatuck or Holland. If you just stop there, you’re missing out on a wealth of adventure in Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Two Muskegon County students named National Merit Scholars

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Two Muskegon County students were named as finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program, a prestigious competition honoring the highest achieving high school seniors across the country. Ava Rotman, of Western Michigan Christian High School, and Alden Crago, of Mona Shores High School, are...
