Primary election candidates to be part of panel discussion in Muskegon

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - A technology entrepreneur is challenging an incumbent Ottawa County commissioner in the Aug. 2 Republican primary to represent the 5th District. Joe Moss, of Hudsonville, is trying to unseat incumbent businessman Randy Mappelink, of Zeeland, for the two-year seat on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners. There is no Democrat running for the winner to square off against in November.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO