ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Braintree non-profit brings sports equipment to kids in need

By Levan Reid
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z29uE_0gjTbQoS00

Braintree non-profit brings sports equipment to kids in need across the country 01:43

BRAINTREE - A non-profit in Braintree is leveling the playing field for young athletes across the country.

Good Sports is the answer when children in high need communities wish for sports equipment.

"So we co-founded Good Sports in 2003 and since that time, since the first 500 basketballs in year one, we have distributed $90 million worth of equipment to 9 million kids across the country," co-founder and CEO Melissa Harper told WBZ-TV.

Good Sports is closing the gaps between the haves and the have nots. They supply youth organizations with the gear they need, cut the costs and keep the children connected to their communities.

"I also think, something that we don't talk about sports and what it does, is provide a sense of belonging. That they deserve the opportunity to be on that field," said Good Sports vice president Chandelle Schulte.

The organization has a 36,000 square foot warehouse. When they ship out the gear to the communities, it's all new equipment and new equipment makes all the difference.

"When you give a kid a new pair of shoes or you give a kid a new ball, we've seen the impact first-hand," said Harper.

"Every child deserves that opportunity to experience new," Schulte told WBZ.

And it's even better for the group when they see it all come together. From the volunteers that help get the gear out.

"It's truly almost every donation a volunteer touches to get to our partners and our communities, we couldn't survive without them," said Schulte.

To watching the kids play and thrive with the new equipment.

"The most meaningful moments are the ones when we're are out at events and a little kid comes running up to you and says 'Thank you. Thank you for my sneakers and thank you for my ball,' and they get so excited for the opportunity. Those are the moments that we really treasure," Harper said.

For more information, visit their website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Miss Massachusetts Teen winner author of anti-bullying kids book

MEDFORD -- Seventeen-year-old Medford teenager Jenna McLaughlin is not only the most recent Miss Massachusetts' Outstanding Teen winner, but also an accomplished writer. During the pandemic, she wrote an anti-bullying children's book."I wanted to write a book because growing up, when I was experiencing bullying, I would always read books to escape," she said. McLaughlin was bullied throughout her life. She says she's always been a little taller, bigger, and into different hobbies than the other kids.  "When I was younger, my first day of second grade, I was pushed down the stairs. I was pushed up against a tree, and...
MEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Pickleball picks up the pace with players’ petition

What game involves four paddles, was named Washington’s state sport last month and seems to be the talk of the town?. You know it: It’s pickleball. “It’s getting a lot more popular,” Carver player Jimmy Gage said during a pickleball tournament in Onset on Saturday. “I think it’s just spreading.”
WAREHAM, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Pizzeria Gets Review from Barstool Sports Founder

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports recently stopped by a Watertown pizza institution for one of his One-Bite Reviews. He tried a cheese pizza from Stella’s Pizza on Mt. Auburn Street in Coolidge Square in Watertown, and Portnoy’s review can be summarized when he said, “It’s just good.”
WATERTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braintree, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Braintree, MA
Braintree, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
iheart.com

Scoops Of Booze: Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Hits Shelves In Greater Boston

CANTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — You can't have a cold one much colder than this, as alcohol-infused ice cream arrives to the frozen aisle of grocery stores across the Greater Boston Area. Nisreen Galloway started her ice cream business Crème de Liqueur with her friend from college Elizabeth Nash,...
CANTON, MA
CBS Boston

Local call centers see increased demand after launch of 988 hotline

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVFRAMINGHAM - If you're having a mental health emergency, public health officials are trying to make sure you have a safe, easily accessible space to get help. And it comes in the form of three digits: 9-8-8.The new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number rolled out over the weekend. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to Eileen Davis, the Vice President of Mass 211 and the director of one of our local call centers, Call2Talk in Framingham, to learn how they plan to handle the anticipated increase in calls."A typical day at Call2Talk has now forever changed since Saturday," Davis...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Starbucks workers strike in Boston

BOSTON - Starbucks workers are on strike in Boston. Workers at the 874 Commonwealth Ave location say they decided to strike due to lack of staff, and inconsistent scheduling.   "Who makes the coffee? We make the coffee! What kind of coffee? Union coffee!" the picketers shouted Monday. They claim the poor treatment began after they voted to unionize. "We are so understaffed that we often don't have all the people to do the cleaning we are supposed to, and we take a lot longer making drinks. It just leads to a lot of customer dissatisfaction as well,"  said Taylor Dickerson who works at the Commonwealth location. Workers plan to picket from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every day until they can come to an agreement with management. 
BOSTON, MA
985thesportshub.com

Brookline 911: Stupid child kicking dust on a baseball diamond

Brookline 911 is 100 percent real, actual 911 calls from the “Angriest City in America,” according to Toucher & Rich: Brookline, Mass. Here’s one about a kid clearly disturbing the peace by acting like a kid in a park. Brookline 911 Transcript. 911 Operator: Brookline Police. Caller:...
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Equipment#Good Sports#Volunteers#Kid A#Charity#Wbz Tv
Live 95.9

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Most Educated in United States

Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
burlington.org

Why are the Flags at half mast?

Please be advised that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset at all state buildings on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 (tomorrow), the day of interment, in honor of United States Marine Corps Sergeant Matthew P. Partyka, of Hingham, MA, who passed away on July 3, 2022.
BURLINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Landmark

Whatever became of these Central Mass. golf courses?

Golf was invented, it is believed, in Scotland, some time before 1457. It took a while, though, for the game to catch on in Central Massachusetts. About 440 years, to be exact. In 1901, there were three golf courses in Worcester, prompting the Worcester Telegram to proclaim that the game...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Seacoast Current

Legendary New Englander Who Inspired a “Home Improvement” Character is Retiring

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. He's been gracing our televisions across the country for over 40 years, and whether you ever actually watched the show or not, most have heard of "This Old House." It's the first-ever reality series, and the true home improvement pioneer of the DIY (do it yourself) television genre born right here in New England in Boston. Now, these shows are everywhere, especially on TLC.
BOSTON, MA
wateronline.com

Composting Facility Likely Cause Of Massive PFAS Spread In Massachusetts Town

What was designed to be a green-friendly practice in Massachusetts is now being blamed for spreading one of the country’s most notorious drinking water contaminants. The accusations stem from the health decline of Tom and Sue Ryan, who used soil from a business across the street, an organic composting company called Mass Natural. Recently, they found that the water they were consuming contained levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds (PFAS) that were 50 times higher than what the state recommends, and that this neighbor could be the cause.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 16-year-old Jaidan

BOSTON (MARE) - Jaidan, who goes by Jaida, is a sweet teenage girl. In Jaida's own words, "I go by she/they pronouns. I'm a cosplayer and I really enjoy it. I'm skilled at it as well, I use makeup contacts and beautifully made costumes. I would love to go to a convention someday. I wish for support on it. I love to learn Japanese and I've been learning for three years. My dream is to go to Japan someday. I also enjoy playing video games. I would enjoy having someone with similar interests."               ...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Missing Harvard woman Mary Anderson found dead in Brattleboro, Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont – The body of missing Harvard woman Mary Anderson was found in Brattleboro, Vermont Tuesday afternoon. An ex-boyfriend wanted in connection with Anderson's death was shot and killed by police in West Brattleboro Tuesday night.According to Vermont State Police, Anderson's body was found inside her truck, located on Elliot Street in Brattleboro early Tuesday. The truck matched the description of what Massachusetts State Police had been searching for in connection with Anderson's disappearance. An autopsy will confirm her identity and cause of death Wednesday morning.Police announced earlier in the day they were searching for Matthew Davis, 34, of...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
CBS Boston

Rescued Beagles are coming to Massachusetts

SALEM - More beagles are coming to Massachusetts after being saved from a breeding facility in Virginia. The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem are bringing more than 50 beagles to Massachusetts, including eight that are pregnant. "We're focusing on bringing the Beagles to Massachusetts, getting them any medical treatment they need, and finding them the loving homes they deserve," said MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. The organizations believe that at least some of the new beagles will be made available for adoption the week of July 25 and interested adopters can apply via neas.org/adopt or mspca.org/adopt.They are also accepting donations to help care for the beagles.  "It's not easy to find the resources and space needed to care for such a large number of dogs, but our mission is to protect animals and relieve their suffering," Keiley said.  They plan to make four more dog transporting trips to Virginia in the next month. 
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

How to keep pets cool when it's really hot

BOSTON -- High temperatures can mean danger for animals. "Dogs are not really good at letting us know when they've had too much or when they're too hot and what we notice is sort of when the heat stroke has already kicked in," said Dr. Nicole Breda, Director of Veterinary Medicine with the Animal Rescue League of Boston, She gave pet owners some helpful tips during the heat wave.  "Supplying kiddie pools for them to cool off in, lots of shade, ample water and really limiting exercise as much as possible," she said.If a pet must be outdoors, be mindful of hot...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
65K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy