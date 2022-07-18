ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Now Goes By Jennifer Affleck

By Chris Malone Méndez
 2 days ago

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘s marriage has been an event two decades in the making. The two star actors first got engaged in the early 2000s before eventually calling it off. The two tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, and according to legal documents, the “Waiting For Tonight” singer is now legally known as Jennifer Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas

Like countless other couples from around the world, Lopez and Affleck got married in a quick ceremony at Las Vegas’ iconic Little White Wedding Chapel. Lopez shared her experience of the night in her newsletter, On the JLo .

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she said. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

Her dress — and the ceremony — couldn’t have been more perfect for J. Lo. “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she said. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

“They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle,” she added. “But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WwMDIu4p928?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

She goes by ‘Jennifer Affleck’ in her marriage license

Lopez couldn’t be happier to put a stamp on her relationship with Affleck, nearly two decades after their initial engagement.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” the singer concluded her newsletter. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

The letter was signed “With Love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

She didn’t just take on Affleck’s name for her newsletter signature. In their marriage license filed in Clark County, Nevada, Lopez is known as “Jennifer Affleck.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iWju7XnlgHo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Jennifer Lopez’s previous marriages

J. Lo has been married three times before her marriage to Affleck. In her 2020 documentary Halftime , she spoke about her reputation as a “serial bride” in Hollywood: to Ojani Noa in the late ’90s following her breakout with the Selena movie, Cris Judd in the early 2000s (before moving on to dating and getting engaged to Affleck), and superstar singer Marc Anthony for a decade until 2014.

Lopez has two children, Max and Emme , with her ex Marc Anthony. Emme famously performed with Lopez at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show .

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Admitted That Negative Tabloid Attention Gave Her a Low Self-Esteem

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

