Energy Industry

It's a matter of 'when and not if' Europe gets hit by power crunch as Russia chokes off energy supplies, Rystad Energy says

By Zahra Tayeb
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
European energy supplies are under severe strain as Russia limits supply to the region. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
  • Europe is heading for a energy supply crunch earlier than expected, Rystad Energy said.
  • The doom ahead reflects waning supplies as Russia cuts off gas to the region.
  • "This is increasingly a matter of 'when' and not 'if' the crisis arrives," Vladimir Petrov said.

