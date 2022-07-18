It's a matter of 'when and not if' Europe gets hit by power crunch as Russia chokes off energy supplies, Rystad Energy says

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO