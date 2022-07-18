What lives out on Lake Waconia’s Coney Island?

Pictured is a deer that was spotted on Coney Island by a trio of visitors to the island. (Submitted photos)

You never know what visitors you might find on Coney Island.

Julie Hoffman, Hannah Varble and Joe Gast went to Coney Island on June 14 when they spotted a deer shown here.

That’s not uncommon, according to Carver County Parks naturalists. They don’t know how many deer are currently on the island, but they could have made their way over on ice during the winter, or deer are actually very strong swimmers, naturalists say. Their powerful legs and bodies make them very adaptable, capable of swimming up to 10 miles or more between islands or back and forth to the closest mainland.

A wild turkey with several poults also were spotted recently on Coney Island. Lions too – the human kind.

Local Lions clubs were out on the island recently as part of continuing clean-up efforts to remove remnants and debris from the island county park, according to park officials.