El Paso, TX

2 people dead after a fiery crash in the Lower Valley (El Paso, TX)

Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

On Saturday morning, two people lost their lives following a fiery crash in the Lower Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place on Interstate 10 East and Lomaland Drive at about 2:30 a.m. [...]

