Man Killed In Late Night Boston Shooting; Police Investigating

By David Cifarelli
 2 days ago

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death over the weekend in Boston.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Norfolk Street and Elizabeth Street in Mattapan around 9:14 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, Boston Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

This is the second homicide to occur in Boston over the weekend after a man was stabbed to death in Dorchester overnight Saturday.

No other information was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Daily Voice

10 Nabbed In Massachusetts Fentanyl Trafficking Bust, Feds Say

Ten individuals are each facing up to 20 years in prison for allegedly distributing drugs throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. Authorities learned the group was regularly distributing multi-kilograms of fentanyl out of a stash house in Fall River after launching an investigation...
FALL RIVER, MA
