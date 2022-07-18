ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

Monroe County deputies capture fugitive in Tellico Plains

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 2 days ago
(Photo: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies have apprehended a wanted fugitive with 10 outstanding warrants after he had evaded them multiple times, the agency said Monday morning.

MCSO Sheriff Tommy Jones shared to his social media that the fugitive, Tony Britton Crowder had been captured. Deputies with the MCSO Delta Unit made the arrest just after 3 a.m. Monday at a residence in Tellico Plains. Crowder was taken into custody without incident.

According to MCSO, Crowder was wanted for the following charges:

  • Failure to Appear
  • Aggravated Assault by Domestic Violence
  • Retaliation for Past Action-Vandalism under $500
  • Burglary
  • Auto Burglary
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Unlawful Carrying/Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Dangerous Felony
  • Evading Arrest (on foot)

