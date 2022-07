MONSEY, N.Y. -- Rockland County investigators are searching for the person or people responsible for assaulting three Hasidic Jews last weekend.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reported Tuesday, the incidents are being considered potential hate crimes.Rockland police are searching for a white Ford F150 pickup truck."There's cause for concern," said Harvey Heilbromn of West Nyack.In three separate incidents early Sunday morning, police say someone inside the suspect vehicle fired a BB gun and threw eggs at people walking on the street."Along the avenue of Route 306, which is also part of Main Street, as well as West Maple Avenue," Ramapo Police Det....

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO