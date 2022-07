NUTLEY, N.J. -- A New Jersey fisherman made an explosive discovery over the weekend.CBS2's Christina Fan has more on what he found that made him call the bomb squad.Kevin O. is a recreational magnet fisherman.A growing pile of scrap metal and his Instagram page are filled with interesting finds, from an ATM machine to an assortment of knives.But his catch this past Saturday in the Passaic River was the most explosive of all."My friend, Patrick, saw it and says, 'That looks like a bomb,' and that's when we realized what we could have, possibly," Kevin said Monday.The two avid fishermen...

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO