(WGHP) — This snuggly, sweet girl is looking for a lap to call home!. Shelby is a 5-year-old foxhound mix who just loves snuggles and hugs. She’s house and crate trained and the folks at Red Dog Farm think she’ll make a wonderful addition to the right home. She has a foster brother who she loves playing with, but they think she might be happier if there aren’t other girl dogs at home.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO