Detroit Lakes, MN

Film festival returning to Detroit Lakes Pavilion July 29

By Vicki Gerdes
DL-Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES — The Intrepid Adventure Film Festival is returning to Detroit Lakes for a second year on Friday, July 29. To start off the festival, they will be hosting two sessions of Yoga on the Beach, at 8:30 and 10 a.m. on the Detroit Lakes City Beach....

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Home brew and bingo contests bring fun to Water Carnival

DETROIT LAKES — The home brew contest was held under a tent on a rainy evening on Thursday, July 14. Tom Trowbridge’s Irish Maple Stout was the clear winner. Mike Noll, Detroit Lakes, sipped the stout and noted, “It was a fierce competition, but he pulled it off in the end.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Students of longtime DLHS vocal music instructor to return for retirement bash

DETROIT LAKES — Kathy Larson, who taught vocal music at Detroit Lakes Public Schools for 34 years, has announced that she will not be returning this fall. Larson, who also directed 28 musical theater productions for the district, left quite an impression on her former vocal and theater students — so much so, in fact, that they are planning a two-day retirement bash for her, on Aug. 13-14.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, July 20-31

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DL-Online

Charlee June Riewer

Meghan & Tyler Riewer, of Vergas, Minnesota, are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Charlee June Riewer. Charlee was delivered by Tonya Diggins, CNP, Midwife, at Perham Health on July 10, 2022, at 4:22 pm. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Charlee is welcomed home by siblings Colt & Camdyn; grandparents Mike & Lynette, Jim & Amanda, and Brett & Greta; and great-grandparents Lester & Mary, Jim & Sandy, Crystal, and Linda.
VERGAS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 18-year-old Moorhead native Gabriel Spader was headed northbound on Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes around 5:20 p.m. when he struck another car at the Highway 10 intersection, driven by 18-year-old Raini Evans. Spader, along with passenger 18-year-old Benjamin Dickey were taken to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Spader's car wasn't hurt. Evans and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Teens from Moorhead, Audubon hurt in serious Hwy 10 crash near Detroit Lakes

Two Moorhead teens suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and two Audubon teens were hurt in a two-car crash on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 17. Gabriel Paul Spader and Benjamin Soloan Dickey, both 18 and from Moorhead, were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. A third person in the car, Hunter Thomas Morehouse, 18, of Moorhead, was not injured.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Laurie’s clothing store in Fargo closing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 40 years in business, clothing store Laurie’s is calling it quits. In a Facebook post, owner Kristi Larkin writes:. Lily and I want to thank you for your loyal business and friendship to us at Laurie’s. We have decided to close our doors on August 31st. Please stop in to see us before then, and enjoy some great savings on all merchandise, and help us celebrate together on the countless memories made here at the store.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

UPDATE: Woman injured in rollover

DETROIT LAKES (July 19, 2022) — A 72-year-old woman from Oaks, N.D., was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on July 18. Her vehicle was traveling on Becker County Road 15. Her vehicle traveled down a hill and stopped when her tires entered the water of Fog Lake. The woman...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Becker County Crime and fire report: July 14-17

3:16 a.m., A 22-year-old pedestrian was transported by air to an emergency room after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 14, about 2 miles east of Callaway. The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. 5:25 a.m., Sexual assault of a child by...
DL-Online

Court news: Detroit Lakes man charged with felony burglary of new bookstore

DETROIT LAKES — Justin Robert Marlen, 37, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree burglary. According to court records, on June 1 a Detroit Lakes police officer was approached by known individuals, who handed him a stack of brand new books. They said Marlen had given the books to them, and told them he had stolen them from a bookstore in Detroit Lakes, adding that he had accessed the store through a back basement door.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 03-PR-22-1246 Estate of SANDRA JEAN MINA, F/K/A SANDRA J. GRAN Decedent NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will dated December 9, 2015, has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed George Mina, whose address is 993 Lakewood Drive, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of Letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Gina Devilbiss Hendry Registrar Date: 7-14-2022 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Dated: 7-14-2022 Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (July 20 & 27, 2022) 83080.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Gary Neuschwander

WADENA, Minn. - Gary Neuschwander, 52, Wadena, Minn., died Sunday, July 17, in his home. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena. Arrangements by Karvonen Funeral Home.
WADENA, MN
valleynewslive.com

‘We have no where else to park’: Frustrations growing over parking fines near Island Park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some residents who live alongside 7th St. S. near Island Park in downtown Fargo are getting more and more frustrated after many of them are being ticketed for illegal parking. According to a woman that lives on that street, they have no where else to park due to a lack of available space in their apartment buildings and construction happening to another complex.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Otter Tail County department head wins statewide honor

PERHAM – Deb Sjostrom , director of human services for Otter Tail County, received a standing ovation during the County Board meeting on Tuesday, July 12. After being presented with the statewide 2022 Human Services Award, Sjostrom said she “was a little taken aback and surprised” to have received it.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Becker County board swears in new veterans service officer

DETROIT LAKES — As of Tuesday morning, Becker County has a new veterans service officer. Matthew Erickson was sworn-in to his new job during a regular meeting of the Becker County Board on July 19. Erickson was introduced at the meeting by Larry Knutson, chair of the Becker County...
BECKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

