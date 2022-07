Max’s Kosher Cafe, a mainstay in Wheaton for 28 years, has announced it is closing at the end of the month. But its owner is hopeful they will be able to relocate. The kosher establishment has long been popular destination for falafel, shawarma and deli sandwiches among other items. Last week Max, Larry and Justin Dekelbaum, of The Shalom Group that owns the restaurant, posted a message saying that the restaurant on University Boulevard would be closing July 28.

WHEATON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO