ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Canada's June housing starts fall 3% from May

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJmr6_0gjTYJuY00

OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts in June fell 3% from the previous month on a decline in both multi-unit urban and single-detached starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 273,841 units in June, beating analyst predictions of 265,000 but coming in below a revised 282,188 units in May, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation data showed.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Homebuilder sentiment plunges in July as buyers pull back

Builder sentiment dropped 12 points to 55, according to a monthly survey from the National Association of Home Builders. That marks the largest single-month drop in the survey's 37-year history with the exception of April 2020. Sentiment about current sales conditions saw the largest drop, while buyer traffic fell firmly...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. housing starts drop to nine-month low in June

July 19 (Reuters) - New U.S. home-building activity fell to a nine-month low in June and permits for new construction projects slipped as well, the latest indication of a cooling housing market as surging mortgage rates reduce affordability.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Starts#Housing Corporation#Canada#Mortgage#Ottawa#Canadian
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Reuters

Oil falls on lackluster U.S. summer gasoline demand

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, after U.S. government data showed lower gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season and as interest rate hikes by central banks to fight inflation fed fears the economy could slow, cutting energy demand.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of Americans are cutting back on restaurants and movies, 61% are driving less, four in 10 say they are spending less on restaurants and a third are using more credit cards as record 40-year high inflation hits home

Nearly two thirds of Americans have cut back on restaurants, movies and other fun nights out, according to a survey offering the latest snapshot of how 40-year-high inflation is causing widespread economic pain. Some 65 percent of respondents said they were spending less on concerts and other types of entertainment,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Housing Market Takes Another Punch as Home Starts Fall

The housing market continues to suffer as soaring home prices and mortgage rates, combined with low supply, have put the kibosh on potential buyers' hopes. U.S. housing starts fell 2% in June from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.56 million, according to the Census Bureau. That’s the...
BUSINESS
Fortune

These are the 5 U.S. cities where car payments cost more than rent

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The price of new cars is so high right now that some buyers have seen their monthly car payments start to look more like rent payments, and even eclipse the price of a one-bedroom in some U.S. cities.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

499K+
Followers
343K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy