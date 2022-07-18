Dan Dakich is disintegrating one tweet, one rant, one controversy at a time | Opinion

INDIANAPOLIS — He’s disappearing right before our eyes, diminishing himself one cruel rant or offensive tweet or outright lie at a time. He is best now at the wrong kind of self-promotion, creating a controversy of his own making, then another, then another.

When he’s gone from the public eye, we’ll remember Dan Dakich as one of the strangest, saddest stories in Indianapolis' sports history. And we’ll remember him that way for two reasons: