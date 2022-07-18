MLB Home Run Derby 2022: Time, bracket, TV channel, live stream for baseball's All-Star slugfest

Dodger Stadium is hosting the Home Run Derby on Monday, baseball's annual jewel event held the night before the All-Star Game.

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has won the last two editions of the derby (2019 in Cleveland, 2021 in Denver ) and could become the first to win three in a row, as well as only the second player to win three times in their career.

The 2022 Home Run Derby features a bracket with eight sluggers, seeded by their home runs this season. Kyle Schwarber (29) is the top overall seed, with Alonso (24) getting the No. 2 seed.

Here's everything you need to know for tonight's slugfest:

Juan Soto and Pete Alonso during the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

Home Run Derby time, TV channel

Time : 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN / ESPN 2 (StatCast broadcast)

Live stream: WatchESPN.com

2022 Home Run Derby bracket

No. 1 Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols (Cardinals)

No. 2 Pete Alonso (Mets) vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves)

No. 3 Corey Seager (Rangers) vs. No. 6 Julio Rodriguez (Mariners)

No. 4 Juan Soto (Nationals) vs. No. 5 Jose Ramirez (Guardians)

What are the Home Run Derby rules?

From MLB.com :

Batters will have three minutes per round in the first and second rounds and two minutes in the final round. The clock starts with the release of the first pitch, and the round ends when the timer strikes zero. A homer will count so long as the pitch was released prior to the timer hitting zero.

Home Run Derby winners since 2002

2021 — Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets (Coors Field)

2019 — Pete Alonso, N.Y. Mets (Progressive Park)

2018 — Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals (Nationals Park)

2017 — Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees (Marlins Park)

2016 — Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins (Petco Park)

2015 — Todd Frazier, Cincinnati Reds (Great American Ball Park)

2014 — Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics (Target Field)

2013 — Yoenis Cespedes, Oakland Athletics (Citi Field)

2012 — Prince Fielder, Detroit Tigers (Kauffman Stadium)

2011 — Robinson Cano, N.Y. Yankees (Chase Field)

2010 — David Ortiz, Boston Red Sox (Angel Stadium)

2009 — Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers (Busch Stadium)

2008 — Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins (Yankee Stadium)

2007 — Vladimir Guerrero, Los Angeles Angels (AT&T Park)

2006 — Ryan Howard, Philadelphia Phillies (PNC Park)

2005 — Bobby Abreu, Philadelphia Phillies (Comerica Park)

2004 — Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles (Minute Maid Park)

2003 — Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels (U.S. Cellular Field)

2002 — Jason Giambi, New York Yankees (Miller Park)

