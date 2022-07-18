ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4FQJ_0gjTX8K100

HONOLULU — A dramatic viral video shows the moment massive waves crashed into a townhome community on Hawaii’s Big Island, spilling over rooftops during what forecasters are describing as a “historic” south swell.

According to Hawaii News Now, the footage was captured Saturday at a coastal housing development in Keauhou. Resident Isabella Sloan filmed the clip, which shows people gathering in a flooded parking lot as towering waves slam into the two-story buildings.

“My condo was hit the first time and flooded everything,” she told Hawaii News Now. “Condos down the way from mine were completely wiped out and damaged really badly. Thankfully, everyone is safe.”

The news station took to Facebook on Sunday to share Sloan’s clip. By early Monday, her video had been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the dangerous conditions haven’t ended yet. Forecasters said the surf, which reached an estimated 18 to 24 feet on Sunday, could still hit 15 to 20 feet on Monday, the newspaper reported.

“A very large south swell will produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south-facing shores of all islands into Monday,” the National Weather Service’s Honolulu office tweeted Sunday. “Strong trades will remain on the drier side of normal as they gradually weaken through the week.”

NWS meteorologist Genki Kino told KHON-TV that this south swell is the largest Hawaii has experienced since 1995.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Can green hydrogen save a coal town and slow climate change?

DELTA, Utah — (AP) — The coal plant is closing. In this tiny Utah town surrounded by cattle, alfalfa fields and scrub-lined desert highways, hundreds of workers over the next few years will be laid off — casualties of environmental regulations and competition from cheaper energy sources.
DELTA, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Keauhou, HI
State
Hawaii State
CBS News

Residents of this U.S. city face a huge spike in rents

Miami, known for its celebrity hotspot Millionaires Row, is now also making a name for itself as the city of painfully high rents. Through May, rent soared nearly 40% in the Magic City over the last year, according to recent data from CoreLogic, a provider of real estate research. The median rent in the Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall area is now a hefty $2,435.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rooftops#Hawaii News Now#National Weather Service
KRMG

Would-be record hammerhead shark released out of respect, South Carolina captain says

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Two anglers could have earned a spot in the South Carolina record books with their recent catch: a 13 1/2-foot hammerhead shark. Instead, they decided to release the creature, which likely weighed 1,000-plus pounds, Outcast Sportfishing Capt. Chip Michalove told USA Today. For reference, the largest hammerhead ever caught in the state weighed 588 pounds, while the world’s biggest was 1,280 pounds, the newspaper reported.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
KRMG

Chicken hitches ride, ends up in Vermont's largest city

HINESBURG, Vt. — (AP) — A Vermont family's chicken is back home after hitching a ride in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 13 miles away in the state's largest city late last month — a journey that included speeds of 65 miles per hour on an interstate.
BURLINGTON, VT
honolulumagazine.com

Spotted: Best Dressed in Honolulu

A look at style ambassadors in our city who put it all out there, fashionably. We’re sitting in Et Al in Kāhala, and other patrons would most likely assume that Michelle Stofle is the fashion editor among us. She’s dressed in one of her eye-catching, custom-designed gowns that marries the length and looseness of a mu‘umu‘u with an oversized shawl-slash-Mandarin collar and slightly exaggerated puff sleeves. The pattern on today’s fab frock is big, exotic blooms in brilliant pinks, oranges and purples that standout against a black background. She says the dotted outlines around the petals are a form of Batik design which is common in South Africa where the textile is from. All of it reads drama, drama, drama … in the best way.
HONOLULU, HI
KRMG

At least one dead in southern Oklahoma plane crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said at least one person is dead after a plane crashed in southern Oklahoma Monday morning. OHP said the plane crashed into the Red River close to Durant in Bryan County. Authorities are working to get to the plane using...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
KRMG

Deal for $5.5B Hyundai plant in Georgia nears final approval

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The local economic development agency that worked with Georgia officials in recruiting Hyundai Motor Group to build a $5.5 billion electric car plant near Savannah approved its portions of the deal Tuesday, though details of tax breaks and other incentives have yet to be disclosed.
SAVANNAH, GA
KRMG

'Stone-cold serial killer' to be charged in LA-area slayings

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California, calling the suspect a "stone-cold serial killer," as part of a deadly robbery crime spree last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop. Investigators have...
KHON2

End of an era: Kailua business closing after 64 years

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the end of an era for Pali Florist and Gift Shop, which has been serving Windward Oahu since 1958. After 64 years, they’re closing shop at 312 Kuulei Rd. The shop is holding a liquidation sale this weekend. After moving out and liquidating...
KRMG

Mike Rowe announces trip to Green Country, will film new television series

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Mike Rowe is coming to Green Country. Principal photography has begun for the third season of “The Story Behind the Story,” based on Rowe’s popular podcast. The former “Dirty Jobs” host covers interesting topics like history, pop culture, and Hollywood secrets. Each episode covers a story about a real person or place.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
80K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy