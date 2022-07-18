Anonymous donor gives entire house to Bozeman nonprofit fighting homelessness

GALLATIN COUNTY — Family Promise is a non-profit organization working to end homelessness in Gallatin County. Family Promise’s mission is to empower families with children who are experiencing homelessness. Families in the program are provided with transitional housing until they complete the program. They are also taught the necessary skills to help them get back on their feet.

Things like money and food are common donations received by Family Promise. However, on April 13, Family Promise received an anonymous call from someone planning to donate their house to the program.

Christel Chvilicek, executive director of Family Promise, said she was completely shocked when she heard the news of the donation.

“Especially when we’re in this housing market, and you think of every house being close to $850,000 dollars,” said Chvilicek. “It's crazy that someone would choose to give that away instead of reaping the benefit from that cash.”

The donated house will be used as transitional housing. It will give homeless families a place to learn skills that will help them secure housing, financial stability, transportation, and child care.

This will help people like Brian Rider and his family, who have been living out of a camper for about 2 months. Rider and his family are currently applying to Family Promise.

“I’m going down to Family Promise right now,” Rider said. “I’m gonna hand in this application and talk to them about my daughter, mother, grandmother, and myself. My daughter is 17 and I’m trying to find us a place. So, that’s basically my goal.”

The anonymous donor said they are excited to know the house is going to families who are in need. They also gave advice to the families who will be using the house in the future.

“Always do the most loving thing,” said the donor. “Go as far as you can see, and when you get there, you can see even farther.”