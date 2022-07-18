ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Anonymous donor gives entire house to Bozeman nonprofit fighting homelessness

By Jolee Salee
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27V4ZA_0gjTWczJ00

GALLATIN COUNTY — Family Promise is a non-profit organization working to end homelessness in Gallatin County. Family Promise’s mission is to empower families with children who are experiencing homelessness. Families in the program are provided with transitional housing until they complete the program. They are also taught the necessary skills to help them get back on their feet.

Things like money and food are common donations received by Family Promise. However, on April 13, Family Promise received an anonymous call from someone planning to donate their house to the program.

Christel Chvilicek, executive director of Family Promise, said she was completely shocked when she heard the news of the donation.

“Especially when we’re in this housing market, and you think of every house being close to $850,000 dollars,” said Chvilicek. “It's crazy that someone would choose to give that away instead of reaping the benefit from that cash.”

The donated house will be used as transitional housing. It will give homeless families a place to learn skills that will help them secure housing, financial stability, transportation, and child care.

This will help people like Brian Rider and his family, who have been living out of a camper for about 2 months. Rider and his family are currently applying to Family Promise.

“I’m going down to Family Promise right now,” Rider said. “I’m gonna hand in this application and talk to them about my daughter, mother, grandmother, and myself. My daughter is 17 and I’m trying to find us a place. So, that’s basically my goal.”

The anonymous donor said they are excited to know the house is going to families who are in need. They also gave advice to the families who will be using the house in the future.

“Always do the most loving thing,” said the donor. “Go as far as you can see, and when you get there, you can see even farther.”

Comments / 3

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Montana

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

All that smoke in Gallatin County yesterday wasn’t from a Montana wildfire

On Monday afternoon, after a very windy but mostly blue sky day, the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas became engulfed in that notorious haze of wildfire smoke. What entered our airspace was smoke blowing in from Idaho, from a wildfire called the Moose Fire. It's currently burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. This fire was initially reported on Sunday, 7/17/2022 with the cause still listed as 'unknown'.
KTVH

Montana Pride kicks off events in Helena

HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallatin County, MT
Society
County
Gallatin County, MT
Bozeman, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
City
Bozeman, MT
KBZK News

Bridge damage forces section of Yellowstone River to be closed near Livingston

LIVINGSTON — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed part of the Yellowstone River on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. According to a press release, due to an imminent safety concern, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is closing the Yellowstone River from the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site (FAS) to Sheep Mountain FAS, which is about an 8-mile stretch of the river and includes the Highway 89 Bridge FAS.
LIVINGSTON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Transitional Housing#Housing Market
KBZK News

Big Sky Country State Fair returns to Bozeman this week

BOZEMAN — Need a dose of fun? The Big Sky Country State Fair is returning July 20 through July 24 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. For over a century, the Big Sky Country Fair has been putting smiles on Montanan's faces. Amanda Clementson is the marketing coordinator for the fair. She said the fair is excited to be back and better this year, despite a staffing shortage.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Hot and windy conditions ramp up Montana’s 2022 wildfire season

Fire danger in Montana is ramping up with hot and windy days forecast in late July, and smoky skies from an Idaho fire. Fire danger in Montana is ramping up with hot and windy days forecast through the week. Though the summer has been largely smoke-free so far, a few...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
newsy.com

Mail Piling Up In Montana Due To USPS Staffing Shortages

Reported staffing shortages at the United States Postal Service are causing major headaches for some people who say they haven't received their mail in more than a week. Multiple residents in Bozeman, Montana, spoke with Newsy about what they call massive delays in their mail service. One woman who runs a construction company says the company has failed to receive multiple payments, and she worries about her own missing bills.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

Bozeman man reportedly killed in Hardin I90 pile-up

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

USPS on Baxter Lane facing backlash due to missing and late packages

Bozeman Resident Mike Connell is just another person frustrated with the USPS on Baxter Lane. “For the last three days, no mail—period. So, it’s really frustrating and I know the old excuse, we don’t have enough help,” says Connell. “My mail has been very sporadic. Sometimes it doesn’t come, or the next morning I’ll find it when I get my newspaper.”
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Sold Out Montana Event Returns For 3 Crazy Nights

A favorite local spot to check out this summer is Bourbon. They have a great patio area with hand-made tables, huge garage doors that open to reveal the rustic modern interior, and delicious barbeque. You can check them out online right HERE to see all their upcoming events. Bourbon has...
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

Splash! Bogert Pool no longer closed completely on weekends

BOZEMAN — Bogert Pool has been suffering from a staffing shortage of lifeguards. A result of this staffing shortage has lead to the pool being closed on weekends until recently when they announced that they will start opening on Sundays this upcoming weekend. Many residents are excited about the...
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy