America loves a good hot rod, and the craziest custom creations can be found on the Hot Wheels Legends tour. We've covered some crazy Hot Wheels Legends winners, including Michael Tran's 2007 Chevrolet Corvette named Soo Sik C6, and our favorite, the 1969 Volvo P1800 dubbed "Ain't No Saint." The latest Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist is just as wacky: this 1931 Dodge Rat Rod is a far cry from a modern Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and it's not even powered by a gas engine. Instead, it gets a powerful turbodiesel, but its muscle car DNA still shows, and we love it.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO