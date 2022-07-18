ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder, hail and possible tornado in NYC Monday make way for summer heat wave

By Gwynne Hogan
Gothamist
Gothamist
 2 days ago
You know you'd better cool it down. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Ominous clouds greeted New Yorkers Monday morning, foreshadowing a stormy day ahead, with hail, damaging wind gusts and the off-chance of a tornado in the forecast.

But once we’re past the storms, the first big heat wave of the summer is expected to settle into the greater metro area.

The National Weather Service issued a “hazardous weather outlook,” for New York City as well as parts of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and Long Island through Monday evening, warning residents to beware of blustery winds, an isolated tornado and the potential for flooding in low-lying urban areas with poor drainage.

Early Monday morning the National Weather Service issued further guidance that parts of Manhattan, the Bronx, New Jersey and Westchester could see wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour and half-inch balls of hail.

The scattered storms were expected to continue through early Tuesday morning. But once the storm clouds clear, the city will likely see at least six days of mostly sunny weather and temperatures pushing above 90 degrees, setting the stage for a heat wave through Sunday.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to climb to 93 degrees with a heat index of 96, which is how temperatures might feel when combined with humidity. Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the steamiest, with highs of 95 degrees both days. It wasn’t immediately clear what the heat index would be.

The National Weather Service considers at least three days with temperatures over 90 degrees to be a heat wave. Temperatures above 90 degrees were projected to continue at least through Sunday.

The city typically activates its cooling centers when the heat index climbs above 95 degrees for two days or more. Ira Tannenbaum, a spokesperson for the city’s Office of Emergency Management said the agency would be providing an update on the heat later Monday.

If you’re looking for places to cool down without the air conditioning bill, here’s a map of the city’s public pools, blocks with the most shade, water fountains and spray showers.

And, of course, don’t forget the beach!

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

