Firefighter’s Widow Will Appear In Court Today

The widow of a former Evansville firefighter appeared in court Monday morning. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, widow of Robert Doerr, appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court on two counts of perjury. She entered into a Not Guilty Plea. Robert Doerr was shot and killed in front of his home back in 2019. Fox-Doerr...
A Boonville, Indiana man has received a prison sentence after embezzling more than $400,000, according to federal officials. Officials with the justice department say 33-year-old Kyle D. Hollman of Boonville was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. According to court documents, Hollman was...
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who had already been sentenced in a Gibson case is no longer a convicted murderer. Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren tells us Ashley Robling filed a petition for post conviction relief and her murder conviction was vacated. He says when she pled guilty...
The man allegedly involved in a fatal accident that happened last Friday has been arrested. The Henderson Police Department found Barry Lee Harper at a family member’s home in Robards, Kentucky on Tuesday. He had a warrant for the leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render...
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)– A probable cause affidavit is revealing more information in a rape investigation in Fort Branch. Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese is accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will at a mobile home in Fort Branch. Police responded to a residence in Fort Branch for […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is searching for a theft suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. According to a Facebook post, on June 1 a suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see a particular engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400.
Evansville Police are searching for a suspect after responding to an incident at Camelot Jewelers. The suspect went into the jewelry store and asked to see an engagement ring and wedding band valued at $8,400. Police say the employee handed the ring set to the man to inspect, he ran...
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag […]
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Seven years ago, Evansville musician Shane Breedlove was murdered while walking to work at the Washington Square Mall. No one has been charged with his murder and his family continues to remember him while still looking for answers to their questions of who is behind Breedlove’s murder.
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting. The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue. Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot. That person was […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A month after an 80-year-old Evansville man was hit by an SUV, he is out of the hospital and has met his grandson. Eyewitness News first reported in June Gardner Weber was hit while picking up a prescription for his wife at a pharmacy on Morgan Avenue. According to a release […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
A major marijuana distributor was busted in Hopkins County on Monday after police were tipped off that he would be driving through town. Officers say they pulled over 50 year old Roy Stallworth for speeding and crossing the fog line several times. A K-9 went to work and detected narcotics...
The Evansville Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting near the Xcess Strip Club on Fulton Ave. The call came in around 3:15 Tuesday morning. Police are searching along Riverside and Court and Dress Plaza. More on this story as it comes in.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a story we covered over the weekend. Sunday evening, two homes were damaged along Franklin Street after police say a man lost control of his car and crashed into them. According to an affidavit, officers found the driver sitting next to his car in a […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms authorities were called to a vehicle fire Monday night. They say that happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ellington Ridge Court. According to dispatch, crews were also called to the 2100 block of Longway Court for a related incident. Authorities...
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Madisonville Police/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit say they have been investigating a major distributor of Marijuana for more than a month. They say they had information that a shipment would be coming to Hopkins County, so they set up operations to intercept it. That...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dateline’s newest series will focus on two Wabash Valley murders. The show is called “Dateline: The Last Day.” The episode premiering Tuesday on the streaming service “Peacock” focuses on the murders of Vincennes University students Brook Baker and Erica Norman and is now available. Baker was raped and stabbed 11 […]
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been arrested on several drug-related charges, including trafficking. On July 14, officers found 46-year-old Michael Rittenberry in the 1100 bock of Barret Blvd. He was wanted on multiple arrest warrants. After searching Rittenberry’s vehicle, officers say they found methamphetamine and evidence of...
Comments / 0