Brad Pitt has landed in Paris. The actor, 58, was looking stylish in an orange linen shirt as he waved to fans while cruising down the Seine River on Saturday, July 16. He added a dark rust shirt underneath for a monochromatic summer look, along with a pair of sunglasses and white slip-on sneakers. Brad held onto a cellphone as he smiled and looked out at the crowd, barely having aged a day. Notably, the actor also appeared to give his blonde locks a recent chop.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO