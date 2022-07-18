ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOUND: Police searching for kids seen traveling from DougCo to Denver

By Blayke Roznowski
 2 days ago
UPDATE | 6:43 a.m. — Both kids have been located and have returned home safe, according to the Denver Police Department.

DENVER — An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for two kids who have been reported missing and were last seen using the RTD light rail in Denver.

Mia White and Aryanna Britton were last seen at 1600 California St. in Denver. They were walking in the area after traveling on the RTD light rail from Douglas County to Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

White is described as a 10-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 4-foot-9 and 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Britton is described as an 11-year-old Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-2 and 95 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white shorts and white shoes.

Anyone who sees the two kids is asked to call 720-913-2000.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 18, 5am

