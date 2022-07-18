ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Sesame-oat crumble makes the perfect ice cream topping

By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LaMvr_0gjTTerO00
1 of 3

For a sophisticated summertime dessert, it’s not always necessary to reinvent the wheel. A classic ice cream sundae will hit the spot with the right toppings.

It’s partly what we had in mind when developing this recipe for a sesame oat crumble in our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less. This simple baked topping is a great way to add a nutty crunch to ice cream, though of course it also would improve other sweets, as well as breakfast yogurt.

We start with a mixture of oats, pumpkin seeds, brown sugar, flour, and white and black sesame seeds, then rub chilled butter into the mix to distribute the fat evenly. Tripling down on the sesame flavor, we fold into the oats a mixture of tahini (a paste of ground sesame seeds), sesame oil and vanilla extract, which adds a subtly sweet aroma.

If you prefer, instead of pumpkin seeds, use raw sunflower seeds or chopped nuts. And if you can’t find black sesame seeds, simply increase the white sesames to 3 tablespoons.

Once baked and chilled, crumble this nutty topping onto ice cream with whipped cream and chocolate or caramel sauce. And don’t forget the cherry.

Start to finish: 40 minutes (15 minutes active)

Makes 3 cups

¼ cup tahini

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

98 grams (¾ cup) all-purpose flour

43 grams (½ cup) old-fashioned rolled oats

82 grams (6 tablespoons) packed light brown sugar

23 grams (2 tablespoons) pumpkin seeds

13 grams (1½ tablespoons) black sesame seeds

13 grams (1½ tablespoons) white sesame seeds

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) salted butter, cut into ¼-inch cubes and chilled

Heat the oven to 350°F with a rack in the middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment. In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, vanilla and sesame oil. Set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together the flour, oats, sugar, pumpkin seeds, both sesame seeds and the salt. Scatter the butter over it and, using your fingertips, rub the butter in until the mixture resembles wet sand and holds together when pinched. Drizzle with the tahini mixture, then fold with a rubber spatula until combined and the mixture forms marble-size clumps; smaller and larger bits are fine.

Spread the mixture in an even layer on the prepared sheet. Bake until the crumble is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes, using a metal spatula to scrape up and flip the mixture 2 or 3 times during baking. Let cool to room temperature.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

Million Dollar Chicken Casserole

Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
RECIPES
InsideHook

Here’s a Jalapeño Poppers Recipe That’ll Make Your Cardiologist Happy

Whether breaded and stuffed with cheese or deep-fried and wrapped in meat and bacon, each variety of jalapeño popper that’s served at a Super Bowl party or sports bar traces its stems back to 1993 when Anchor Food Products, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of processed snack foods under the McCain Foods umbrella, registered a trademark for the exclusive use of the phrase “jalapeño poppers” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Kimball
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Beef Stew slow cooker recipe

Today I’m sharing an easy slow cooker dinner idea with you. This one is perfect for your busy schedule since it is very easy to prepare but still lets you make a tasty home cooked meal. You can start this soup in the morning and by the time you get home it will be ready. Add your favorite veggies. I used carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and onions but adding zucchini and summer squash would be good too. I love to serve it with garlic toast. An easy and healthy soup for your family. I bet you and your family will love this recipe just like mine does.
Popculture

McDonald's Adds New Limited-Time Menu Item, But There's a Catch

A new item has arrived on the McDonald's menu, but not everyone will be McLovin' it. The beloved fast food restaurant chain has rolled out the all-new Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper, but unfortunately for most McDonald's fans, placing an order for the new menu item will require a plane ticket and passport.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Wendy's Is Bringing Back a Hit Menu Item

Delicious things are brewing at Wendy's this summer. As fans clamor to their nearest Wendy's to order the new limited-time Strawberry Frosty before it disappears for good, the fan-favorite fast food chain has more surprises up its sleeve, with Wendy's reportedly set to bring back the beloved Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger alongside several other menu items in August 2022.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame#Old Fashioned Oats#Rolled Oats#Crumble#Food Drink
thesouthernladycooks.com

AMISH CARAMEL DUMPLINGS

These Amish Caramel Dumplings are so good! I found this recipe in an old cookbook and switched it up a bit to make it fit our taste, but it’s pretty close to the original. I made more sauce as we love caramel, and I knew my family would want extra. This is the perfect sweet treat! Serve warm and top with ice cream.. OH MY.. so good!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Moist Coconut Macaroon Cake Squares

These moist coconut macaroon cake squares are so cute and yummy! The combination of coconut and macaroon taste is simply flawless! Rich, moist and delicious these coconut macaroon cake squares are perfect for any season – you can refrigerate them and serve in the hot summer days or keep them at room temperature for the cold season. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it and around 45 minutes to cook.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bon Appétit

No Hardboiled Eggs on the Road, and Other Highly Subjective Car-Eating Advice

Welcome to “Is It Ever Okay,” Bon Appétit’s questionable-etiquette column. Have a question? DM @alexandrabeggs on Instagram. Multitasking is hard enough on its own, but eating while driving is in a whole different league. A sticky league. A crumbly league. Lucky for you, backseat driver and columnist Alex Beggs has answers to all of your questions about food in the car (and there were a lot of them).
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Stop Throwing Away Your Orange Peels. Use Them to Clean Your Kitchen

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hold onto that orange peel. Instead of throwing the fragrant peel into the trash can or compost bin, you can use it a bunch of different ways in your house, including giving your kitchen a natural cleaning.
HOME & GARDEN
The Daily South

How to Make Whipped Cream

Is there anything better than freshly whipped cream? It's the easy and elegant way to finish a pie, the dreamy topping to your favorite trifle, and often so tempting, it's hard to resist sneaking a taste straight from the bowl. Although making whipped cream is a fairly straight-forward process, it can be slightly trickier than meets the eye. It can be tempting to go for the stuff straight out of the can, but in a matter of minutes you can have the real deal instead.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Fried Zucchini

Have an overflowing garden of zucchini? Ready to try a recipe other than zucchini noodles, zucchini casserole, or zucchini bread? Make this fried zucchini recipe tonight! Like Southern fried okra and fried eggplant, breading and frying zucchini breathes new life into this favorite summer vegetable. How do you cut and...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Southern Tomato Pie

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Fit pie crust inside a 9-inch pie plate, pressing into the bottom and up the sides of the plate. Fold crust edges under; crimp as desired. Place a piece of parchment paper over crust in pie plate, leaving a 3-inch overhang. Fill with pie weights or dried beans.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge

Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
RECIPES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy