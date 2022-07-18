ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football 2022 Deep Sleeper Candidates: Isaiah Spiller Low-Key Handcuff

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rw2Zb_0gjTTWkS00

After researching all 32 teams over the past two months (you can find all 32 of my team outlooks in our fantasy football draft kit), it's time to find some hidden gems for fantasy teams. So here’s a look at my deep sleeper team for 2022:

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

When reviewing the skill players drafted in fantasy leagues on the Steelers, a fantasy drafter needs to keep an open mind about the potential ceiling of their starting quarterback. Najee Harris is a consensus top-five running back, with much of his value coming in catches. Diontae Johnson finished eighth in wide receiver scoring (276.40) in PPR formats while projecting to be a WR2 in 2022. In addition, Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth bring reasonable floors, and Pittsburgh added a talented George Pickens in this year’s draft.

Trubisky played his way to a backup role for the Bills in 2022. He made 50 starts (29-21) for the Bears between 2017 and 2020 after they drafted him second overall. His legs help his floor, and the Steelers have a history of being a high-volume passing team. Trubisky has a lower ranking in early drafts due to the threat of Kenny Pickett beating him for starts at some point in the year.

At the very least, Trubisky is a viable dart as a QB3 in 12-team formats to see how he responds on the field for Pittsburgh. In 2018, he won daily fantasy players a million dollars on three different occasions (407/6, 414/4, and 373/4), showcasing his potential.

RB Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers

The running back position tends to dry up after round 12 in 12-team formats, forcing some drafters to reach for high-upside handcuffs. Spiller offers a three-down skill set that projects well if Austin Ekeler has an injury. The Chargers should get him eight to 10 touches as their RB2 from jump street. He averaged over 175 carries and 24 catches in his three seasons at Texas A&M, giving him fill-in value for a fantasy team battling an injury at running back or needing a bridge player until a player emerges as their RB2.

RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pass-catching backs in PPR formats can be fantasy gold for WR-strong teams. Leonard Fournette has plenty of catches (239/1,696/4) in his career, but he gained fewer than 7.0 yards per catch in each of the last three seasons. Fournette missed 18 games over his five years in the NFL, creating starting opportunities for another back when injured. White has questions about his pass-blocking skills out of the gate, something Fournette does well. Tom Brady doesn’t want his running back whiffing in blitzing players, suggesting that White would need to earn his chances in the passing game on scripted passing plays.

I don’t view Ke’Shawn Vaughn as a high-ceiling player in the passing game, and Giovani Bernard looks to be in the back nine of his career. White brings scoring, quickness, and big-play ability to the Bucs’ offense, and they need to find a way to get on the field. Ideally, I’d prefer him as an RB5 due to his question chances out of the gate. In his final season at Arizona State, he gained 1,462 yards with 16 touchdowns and 43 catches.

WR DJ Chark, Detroit Lions

This season, fantasy drafters will search long and hard to find the breakout rookie receiver while overlooking some talented receivers already on NFL rosters. Chark signed with the Lions, giving him a WR2 opportunity. His breakthrough season came in 2019 (73/1,008/8 on 118 targets) with the Jaguars. After an injury-shortened year the following season (53/706/5), he only played four games in 2021 (7/154/2) with an ankle injury. Chark offers an edge in size (6’4” and 200 lbs.) with 15 touchdowns over his last 32 games. His most significant obstacle is beating out rookie Jameson Williams who is coming off a torn ACL. At the very least, he will be a gate starter (playable early in the year) with possible long-term playability with success.

WR Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

The second wide receiver job for the Colts looks wide open. In the early draft season, rookie Alec Pierce is drawing more attention than Campbell in many leagues. Over his first three years in the NFL, Campbell only has 34 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns due to multiple injuries. His June reports have been positive while running with the first-team offense. The Colts thought enough of him to draft him in the second round in 2019 after a successful season at Ohio State (90/1,063/12). There’s more here than meets the eye with a free price point. Campbell has a possession feel despite explosive speed and quickness. With any success in the preseason, he should push up draft boards to become a viable WR6 option.

WR Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

In 2021, the Commanders signed Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal for $34.5 million, helped by his ties to the current coaching staff at Carolina. Unfortunately, he missed most of last year with groin and hamstring issues. At his best in 2020, Samuel gained 1,051 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 41 catches. Washington will certainly use him as their second wideout this year, but no one fights for Samuel in drafts (ADP of 194 in the high-stakes market). Samuel will get chances to run the ball, and he would be a more explosive player than J.D. McKissic over the short areas of the field in the passing game. He brings injury risk, but his talent is worth a late flier.

TE Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The retirement of Rob Gronkowski gives Brate a TE1 opportunity with the Bucs. In the early draft season, he ranks 26th with an ADP of 209. From 2016 to 2018, Brate scored 20 touchdowns over 47 games while delivering only one high-ranking season (57/660/8). Over the past four years, he gained only 9.1 yards per catch while working as a TE2 in the Bucs’ offense (124/1,127/16 over 65 games). Tom Brady spreads the ball around, pointing to Brate being more active in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots Injury News

The New England Patriots are dealing with a concerning injury situation heading into the 2022 regular season. Patriots running back James White, who's entering his ninth NFL season, is still not 100 percent. White is still feeling the effects of a hip injury. "Veteran running back James White (right hip)...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Have Reportedly Cut Veteran Defensive Player

After three seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing a veteran defensive back who struggled to stay on the field for them. On Monday, the Eagles released cornerback Craig James from his reserve/future contract with them. James played 14 games in Philadelphia in 2019, but just four games the following year and none in 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BucsGameday

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Right before performing at a runway show at the W South Beach in Miami, Camille Kostek gave an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to comment on her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's, recent retirement from the NFL. In a recent interview with Mike Reiss, Gronk was pretty adamant that he would not be returning to the football field even if a longtime teammate and best friend, Tom Brady, came calling.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season. This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move. The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota now has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Bears Star Announces He's Retiring At 28

After spending six seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has decided to retire, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Goldman, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons, reportedly informed the team that he's retiring. Prior to signing with the Falcons, Goldman was with the Chicago Bears. They selected...
CHICAGO, IL
TMZ.com

Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
The Spun

Photos Show What Leonard Fournette Looked Like At Practice

Leonard Fournette has some dieting to do ahead of the 2022 season. According to a report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff is unhappy with the veteran running back's current weight. Fournette, the former LSU star, is reportedly up to 260 pounds this offseason. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Sleepers#Chargers#American Football#Qb Mitchell Trubisky#Ppr
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

NFL Wide Receiver Announces Retirement at 27 Years Old

A veteran NFL wide receiver is ready to move on. Ryan Switzer, 27, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after spending five seasons in the league. In his career, Switzer spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Switzer said he plans to be a coach now that his playing days are over.
NFL
The Spun

Eddie Lacy Is Trending Following The Leonard Fournette News

Poor Eddie Lacy. The guy can't catch a break this Monday afternoon. Earlier today, a report surfaced saying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't happy with Leonard Fournette's weight. The former LSU star is reportedly up to 260 pounds. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Raiders Announce They've Signed Free Agent Wide Receiver

The Las Vegas Raiders have made an addition to their wide receiver group. They announced on social media that they had agreed to terms with Isaiah Zuber. They also placed defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy