Fantasy Football 2022 Deep Sleeper Candidates: Isaiah Spiller Low-Key Handcuff

After researching all 32 teams over the past two months (you can find all 32 of my team outlooks in our fantasy football draft kit), it's time to find some hidden gems for fantasy teams. So here’s a look at my deep sleeper team for 2022:

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

When reviewing the skill players drafted in fantasy leagues on the Steelers, a fantasy drafter needs to keep an open mind about the potential ceiling of their starting quarterback. Najee Harris is a consensus top-five running back, with much of his value coming in catches. Diontae Johnson finished eighth in wide receiver scoring (276.40) in PPR formats while projecting to be a WR2 in 2022. In addition, Chase Claypool and Pat Freiermuth bring reasonable floors, and Pittsburgh added a talented George Pickens in this year’s draft.

Trubisky played his way to a backup role for the Bills in 2022. He made 50 starts (29-21) for the Bears between 2017 and 2020 after they drafted him second overall. His legs help his floor, and the Steelers have a history of being a high-volume passing team. Trubisky has a lower ranking in early drafts due to the threat of Kenny Pickett beating him for starts at some point in the year.

At the very least, Trubisky is a viable dart as a QB3 in 12-team formats to see how he responds on the field for Pittsburgh. In 2018, he won daily fantasy players a million dollars on three different occasions (407/6, 414/4, and 373/4), showcasing his potential.

RB Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers

The running back position tends to dry up after round 12 in 12-team formats, forcing some drafters to reach for high-upside handcuffs. Spiller offers a three-down skill set that projects well if Austin Ekeler has an injury. The Chargers should get him eight to 10 touches as their RB2 from jump street. He averaged over 175 carries and 24 catches in his three seasons at Texas A&M, giving him fill-in value for a fantasy team battling an injury at running back or needing a bridge player until a player emerges as their RB2.

RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pass-catching backs in PPR formats can be fantasy gold for WR-strong teams. Leonard Fournette has plenty of catches (239/1,696/4) in his career, but he gained fewer than 7.0 yards per catch in each of the last three seasons. Fournette missed 18 games over his five years in the NFL, creating starting opportunities for another back when injured. White has questions about his pass-blocking skills out of the gate, something Fournette does well. Tom Brady doesn’t want his running back whiffing in blitzing players, suggesting that White would need to earn his chances in the passing game on scripted passing plays.

I don’t view Ke’Shawn Vaughn as a high-ceiling player in the passing game, and Giovani Bernard looks to be in the back nine of his career. White brings scoring, quickness, and big-play ability to the Bucs’ offense, and they need to find a way to get on the field. Ideally, I’d prefer him as an RB5 due to his question chances out of the gate. In his final season at Arizona State, he gained 1,462 yards with 16 touchdowns and 43 catches.

WR DJ Chark, Detroit Lions

This season, fantasy drafters will search long and hard to find the breakout rookie receiver while overlooking some talented receivers already on NFL rosters. Chark signed with the Lions, giving him a WR2 opportunity. His breakthrough season came in 2019 (73/1,008/8 on 118 targets) with the Jaguars. After an injury-shortened year the following season (53/706/5), he only played four games in 2021 (7/154/2) with an ankle injury. Chark offers an edge in size (6’4” and 200 lbs.) with 15 touchdowns over his last 32 games. His most significant obstacle is beating out rookie Jameson Williams who is coming off a torn ACL. At the very least, he will be a gate starter (playable early in the year) with possible long-term playability with success.

WR Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

The second wide receiver job for the Colts looks wide open. In the early draft season, rookie Alec Pierce is drawing more attention than Campbell in many leagues. Over his first three years in the NFL, Campbell only has 34 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns due to multiple injuries. His June reports have been positive while running with the first-team offense. The Colts thought enough of him to draft him in the second round in 2019 after a successful season at Ohio State (90/1,063/12). There’s more here than meets the eye with a free price point. Campbell has a possession feel despite explosive speed and quickness. With any success in the preseason, he should push up draft boards to become a viable WR6 option.

WR Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

In 2021, the Commanders signed Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal for $34.5 million, helped by his ties to the current coaching staff at Carolina. Unfortunately, he missed most of last year with groin and hamstring issues. At his best in 2020, Samuel gained 1,051 combined yards with seven touchdowns and 41 catches. Washington will certainly use him as their second wideout this year, but no one fights for Samuel in drafts (ADP of 194 in the high-stakes market). Samuel will get chances to run the ball, and he would be a more explosive player than J.D. McKissic over the short areas of the field in the passing game. He brings injury risk, but his talent is worth a late flier.

TE Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The retirement of Rob Gronkowski gives Brate a TE1 opportunity with the Bucs. In the early draft season, he ranks 26th with an ADP of 209. From 2016 to 2018, Brate scored 20 touchdowns over 47 games while delivering only one high-ranking season (57/660/8). Over the past four years, he gained only 9.1 yards per catch while working as a TE2 in the Bucs’ offense (124/1,127/16 over 65 games). Tom Brady spreads the ball around, pointing to Brate being more active in 2022.