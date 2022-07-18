Prologis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Prologis Inc. (PLD) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Francisco, said it had funds from operations of $847.5 million, or $1.11 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.12 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $609.9 million, or 82 cents per share.

The industrial real estate developer, based in San Francisco, posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.09 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Prologis expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.14 to $5.18 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLD