ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Prologis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Prologis Inc. (PLD) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Francisco, said it had funds from operations of $847.5 million, or $1.11 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.12 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $609.9 million, or 82 cents per share.

The industrial real estate developer, based in San Francisco, posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.09 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Prologis expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.14 to $5.18 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLD

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Healthcare Services Group Q2 Earnings

Healthcare Services Group HCSG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Healthcare Services Group missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $26.69 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Snap-on's Earnings: A Preview

Snap-on SNA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Snap-on will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.94. Snap-on bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

IBM shares slide after company trims cash forecast

IBM's results outpaced expectations for income and revenue. The company began selling the z16 mainframe computer during the quarter, leading Z systems sales to jump 69%, compared with a decline of 19% in the prior quarter. IBM shares slid as much as 4% in extended trading on Monday after the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Blackstone Group's Earnings: A Preview

Blackstone Group BX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44. Blackstone Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#San Francisco#Reit#Zacks Investment Research#Prologis Inc#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group TPH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TRI Pointe Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20. TRI Pointe Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Entrepreneur

2 Strong Stocks That Have a High Chance of Beating the Market

Surging inflation, the Fed's tighter monetary policy, and prospects of an economic downturn have caused massive sell-off in the stock market lately. Despite the ongoing market turbulence, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) possess enough fundamental strength to outperform. Read on to learn more…. While the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This REIT Has Delivered Towering Dividend Growth

However, the REIT has delivered impressive dividend growth over the years. Because if that, income-focused investors shouldn't overlook this REIT's dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 25% to 100%, According to Wall Street

Enterprise Products Partners has performed better than most stocks this year but could move much higher. Analysts think that Medical Properties Trust's shares could jump 36% within the next 12 months. The average price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is double its current share price. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Benzinga

UnitedHealth Group And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. stock futures are trading higher this morning ahead of earnings results from Tesla, Inc. TSLA. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lockheed Martin's Earnings Outlook

Lockheed Martin LMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-07-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lockheed Martin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.39. Lockheed Martin bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bank Of America (BAC) Misses Q2 Earnings And Revenue Estimates

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.19%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

These companies provide peace of mind that comes from regular income. Many companies pay dividends on a quarterly or annual basis. However, a select group of companies pay out monthly dividends. For income investors, monthly dividend payments generate a predictable source of income. This provides peace of mind because they don't have to dip into the principal of their investments. Even investors who do not need the benefit of regular income can benefit from re-investing their monthly dividends to buy additional shares.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp FFBC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-07-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that First Financial Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50. First Financial Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Comerica: Q2 Earnings Insights

Comerica CMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Comerica beat estimated earnings by 7.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.78. Revenue was up $80.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy