Durham, NC

One man killed in East Durham shooting Sunday night, police say

By Kristen Johnson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

Durham police are investigating a shooting in East Durham that left one man dead Sunday night.

Officers responded after 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Briggs Avenue, according to a news release.

They found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the man was in his 20s but have not released his name or any other details.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Durham Investigator J. Turner at 919-560-4440 ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

As of July 9, there had been 23 homicides in Durham this year, according to Police Department crime statistics.

That number is up from 21 homicides and 14 homicides by the same date the previous two years.

Sunday night’s shooting was one of two in Durham County.

Early Sunday morning police and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal drive-by shooting on Interstate 885 near Ellis Road. The driver of a car traveling on the highway, 31-year-old Jamarr Parker was killed, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

These are developing stories and will be updated as more information becomes available.

More
