Boston police investigating after man shot and killed Sunday night

On Monday at approximately 10:00 PM, Boston Police Officers from District C-11, Boston Fire and Boston EMS responded to a CVS at 703 Gallivan Blvd. The Police arrived to see a car crashed into the side of the CVS building. The drivers seems to have driven forward instead of in reverse. The driver damaged the brick and the windows of the CVS and the front bumper of their vehicle.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO