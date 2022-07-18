ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston police investigating after man shot and killed Sunday night

By Will Katcher
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boston police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan on Sunday night. Around 9:15 p.m., police said they were alerted to gunshots by the...

nbcboston.com

Woman Shot in the Leg on Blue Hill Avenue

A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, according to authorities. Boston EMS confirmed that they took the woman to an area hospital shortly after midnight Wednesday. Boston police said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police investigating after person shot in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a person was shot late Monday in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police were called at 1:15 a.m. to Winston Road, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. WCVB will have more...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Police ID 48-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Dorchester

Boston Police say they've identified the 48-year-old man who was stabbed to death over the weekend. Urvin Gerald, of Dorchester, was found bleeding out on the ground in the area of 110 Harvard Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, police said. Responders rushed him to a local hospital, where he died of his wounds.
BOSTON, MA
Woman shot in leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall in Boston

A woman was shot near Grove Hall Mecca Mall in Boston Wednesday morning, news outlets reported. According to NBC Boston, the woman was shot in the leg near Grove Hall Mecca Mall on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston just after midnight Wednesday. The woman was brought to a nearby hospital...
BOSTON, MA
Man Found Dead in Everett Home

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home early Tuesday morning. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said police were called to the home on Central Avenue around 4:22 a.m. and found the 38-year-old victim dead inside. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
EVERETT, MA
Cambridge police arrest four suspects in connection to July 10 stabbings

Cambridge police have arrested four people in connection with an early morning stabbing and late-evening double stabbing in Central Square on July 10, police said. Jahhiaha Carr, 23, no address listed, Talia Jackson, 23, of Chelsea, Dakari Henderson, 18, of Boston and Hulbert Desanges, 37, of Boston were all arrested in Central Square on July 19 with several charges some of which include assault with intent to murder, police said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Man Shot in Mattapan Has Died, Police Say

A man has died after being shot Sunday night in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said. Boston police responded to Elizabeth and Norfolk streets around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a man shot. The victim suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
BOSTON, MA
Driver Smashes Through Side of Dorchester CVS Monday Night

On Monday at approximately 10:00 PM, Boston Police Officers from District C-11, Boston Fire and Boston EMS responded to a CVS at 703 Gallivan Blvd. The Police arrived to see a car crashed into the side of the CVS building. The drivers seems to have driven forward instead of in reverse. The driver damaged the brick and the windows of the CVS and the front bumper of their vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
Husband Charged With Fatally Stabbing Wife At Framingham Home

A 40-year-old man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at their Framingham home, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office said. Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, of Framingham, has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing his wife, Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva, age 30, also of Framingham, the office reports. Police responded...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
BREAKING: Crews working to put out fire in East Boston

Firefighters are working to put out a burning building in an East Boston neighborhood. Crews could be seen working on several rooftops on Princeton Street Tuesday evening, near the intersection with Shelby Street. No information has been confirmed yet on when the fire started or if there are any injuries.
BOSTON, MA
